[China News Agency]China Basketball Federation (Beijing) Sports Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as CBA Company) announced on the 24th that Yao Ming, the chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, will no longer serve as the chairman of the CBA Company, and Xu Jicheng, the vice chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, will be appointed as the new director of the CBA Company. long.

CBA Corporation announced on the evening of the 24th that the change of head of the CBA was based on the research decision of the Chinese Basketball Association Party Committee and the Chairman’s Office on the adjustment of the leadership division of labor after the reelection of the Chinese Basketball Association, as well as the “China Basketball Federation ( Relevant provisions of the Articles of Association of Beijing) Sports Co., Ltd.

It is reported that at the CBA Board of Directors and Shareholders Meeting held on the 24th, the company’s board of directors expressed its gratitude to Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, for his outstanding contributions and dedication to promoting the development of the CBA league and leading the CBA company forward during his concurrent tenure as the chairman of the CBA company. . With the support of the Chinese Basketball Association, CBA will continue to improve the league’s competitive level and brand influence, and make more efforts to develop the Chinese basketball industry.

Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, expressed his gratitude to the participating clubs for their strong support and joint efforts during his concurrent tenure as the chairman of the CBA company. Make more explorations and contributions to the overall development of Chinese basketball.

Xu Jicheng, the new chairman of the CBA company, said that Yao Ming’s contribution to the CBA league during his concurrent tenure as the chairman of the CBA company is irreplaceable, and has laid a good foundation for the league to move to a higher level in the future. “At the time, Yao Ming will take on greater responsibilities and more work, and he is fortunate to be able to share and assist some of the affairs. The CBA company and various clubs will unite more closely around the Chinese Basketball Association in the future and make more contributions to the new development of Chinese basketball.

Xu Jicheng used to be a senior reporter of the Sports Department of Xinhua News Agency. Later, during his work in the Beijing Olympic Organizing Committee and the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, he successively served as the Deputy Director of the Media Operations Department of the Beijing Director of the Media Operations Department of the Winter Olympics Organizing Committee and other positions. He is currently the vice chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association and the chairman of Shenzhen Basketball Sports (Beijing) Co., Ltd.​​​​​​