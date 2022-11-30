Yao Ming: WCBA has firm confidence in choosing basketball for more girls 2022-11-30 13:36:59.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Li Haoze

The launching ceremony of the 2022-2023 Chinese Women’s Basketball League (WCBA) was held in Fuzhou on the 29th. Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, said at the ceremony that the women’s basketball league is of great significance and will strengthen confidence in more girls choosing basketball.

Yao Ming said: “The development momentum and competitive level of the women’s basketball league are closely related to the achievements of the national team. It is also a stage for players to discover their potential to keep the current national women’s basketball players in good condition and improve their level. Running a women’s basketball league is crucial to the future development of the Chinese women’s basketball team. I believe that with the support of all parties, the women’s basketball league will definitely I can do better and better, and I am confident that more girls will choose the path of basketball.”

He Changjiang, general manager of the WCBA league exclusive operation agency, said: “The national team is the driving force for the development of Chinese basketball, while clubs and leagues are the talent pool and energy source of Chinese basketball. The league has always integrated the beliefs of self-confidence, bravery, and responsibility into its development, encouraging women to bravely pursue their basketball dreams, and finally realize the breakthrough of self-worth and the highest pursuit of national honor.”

The WCBA still adopts the tournament system this season. According to the current plan, the regular season and playoffs will be held in Jinjiang and Fuzhou, Fujian, and the All-Star Game will be held in Shenzhen, Guangdong. This season WCBA will officially start on the 30th.