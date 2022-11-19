Alone or by following online classes and courses, yoga at home is increasingly popular. Let’s see what characteristics the space in which to practice must have

Eleonora Biliotti

Who is yoga enthusiast knows how important it is to practice this discipline regularly, both to improve technique and to develop greater self-knowledge. He also knows how it’s not always easy to find the time to constantly attend lessons among the thousand commitments of everyday life. So this is where it becomes necessary carve out a space for yoga even at hometo practice comfortably in every free moment on the basis of the teachings received in class.

home yoga — Today practicing yoga at home is an increasingly widespread need. One of the many changes we’ve been forced to face in recent years has been attending yoga classes without needing to travel by means of transport or pack a bag with everything we need. We have learned, for pleasure or duty, to be able to participate in the courses while staying at home in the online mode. While on the one hand we have realized that turning on the computer or our devices is a high-performance method because it allows us to save transfer times, to have a more constant frequency, to be able to participate even if we are cold or unwell, on the other hand it is necessary to equip a space to be dedicated to yoga.

How the space dedicated to yoga should be — Big or small, yes domestic space suitable for practicing yoga must possess the necessary harmony to benefit from it on a physical and mental level, therefore it must be about a quiet and peaceful area of ​​the house, wide enough to allow you to perform all the positions (even if you know that even just the space on the mat can be enough). The yoga practice space is the ideal place to stop thinking about everything on our mind and dedicate ourselves to taking care of ourselves. It is advisable to avoid common areas where it is easy to be interrupted, or to use dividers and “screens” to delimit the space. A interference-free environment it helps you focus on your breathing and what you are doing. See also Scarpadoro, the year of the restart on Sunday the pre-Covid formula returns

4 key features — Four suggestions for creating a space suitable for yoga practice.

Cleaning — It is essential that the space dedicated to yoga practice is clean, tidy and free from distracting elements. It is advisable to check that the floor is clean and that the air is oxygenated. It is not necessary to have a dedicated room. Just crop a suitable space to accommodate the mat and which allows you to move freely without hitting lamps and tables.

Luci — Enlightenment can also contribute to the success of the practice. If the conditions are met, and depending on the time of day, open the curtains and let natural light into the room it is positive and will also have positive effects on health. On the other hand, if the practice takes place in the evening or in an environment not exposed to natural light, it is necessary to use the artificial light. It is good practice to avoid dazzling or too soft lights, a warm light is preferable. Finally, at the moment of final relaxation it is good to decrease and/or dim the light.

Smells — Looking for a pleasant smell undoubtedly helps the practice: you can use essential oils (choosing the most welcome fragrance) o the scented candles.

You play — To help create the right atmosphere you can make use of music that helps to relax the mind and create harmony with the environment (choose the playlist at will).

Not just a mat — Again, since the floor it can be very hard and the contact can be unpleasant and painful for the knees a soft material to place under the mat: it can be a carpet or a fabric, the important thing is that the mat does not lose grip. With regard to the mat, an essential tool for the success of the practice, it is good practice to carefully choose the thickness, the material and the eco-compatibility. See also Usa, Biden: "Kamala Harris will race with me in the 2024 presidential elections" - Foreign

A mental matter — Finally, it should not be forgotten how essential the concentration: letting go of all thoughts, bringing attention to the present moment, perceiving the breath and focusing on the inhalation and exhalation. But above all, it is fundamental leave your cell phone, thoughts and worries outside: the world can wait.