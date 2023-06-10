Practicing yoga in the Dolomites, immersed in the scents and silence of the woods. Do the sun salutation surrounded by birds chirping and by the sound of a brook in the distance.

To propose this experience is the area Alpe Lusia, in Trentinowhere the Sentiero Natura winds its way, a comfortable green nature trail dedicated to well-being.

Yoga in the woods in Trentino, between the Dolomites at Alpe Lusia

The itinerary offers a series of en plein air wellness experiences at high altitudes: Yoga, barefooting e percorsi Kneipp immersed in the magical scenery of some of the most fascinating Dolomite peaks. The Alpe Lusia Nature Trail begins a few steps from the Chalet Valbona, reachable by cable car that leaves from Ronchi, Moena.

It is the ideal itinerary for those who want to immerse themselves in greenery, awaken their senses and recharge their batteries: Tree-hugging, a barefooting path and a stream in which to dip your feet to benefit from the healing power of the water according to the Kneipp principles, are just some of the experiences that can be had during this excursion.

The wellness path at Alpe Lusia

The route, almost entirely flat, with its length of 2.5 km, crosses the woods and pastures of the Lusia and, passing through the Larezila refuge, it reaches the splendid natural oasis of Colvere. Along this fascinating Dolomite route, a series of stations have been set up for practicing meditation and yoga.

The entrance to the Nature Trail, open from 18 June to 18 September, is free. For more information:

