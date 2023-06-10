New surgical services will be enabled in the Rosario Pumarejo de López

Surgical procedures that could only be performed in private clinics will soon be able to be performed at the Rosario Pumarejo de López de Valledupar Regional Hospital, the most important in the public network in this area of ​​the country, on behalf of the Government of Cesar, which has just contracted the supply of equipment for the provision of three operating rooms.

In addition to the recently awarded endowment for the emergency area announced at the end of last week, the purchase of 2,170 surgical elements is now added, in addition to new machinery and monitors for the operating room area of ​​high quality, so that Rosario Pumarejo can expand its range of services with higher quality and efficiency in favor of its users, who will be able to count on the best equipment on the market when it comes to resorting to this hospital center to save their lives or recover their health.

The Departmental Health Secretary, Guillermo Girón, who has been practicing medicine for 30 years, more than 20 of them linked as a surgeon to this second-level hospital, said that “as the son of Rosario Pumarejo de López, I am pleased to tell you that the safety of The patient will be 100% with the instruments that we are going to have”. He also stated that “with this investment, the Hospital will have the best surgical elements and state-of-the-art technology to be in the first level of competitiveness in the region.”

The Government of Cesar allocated $4,641 million for this endowment, which includes complete sets of equipment and/or furniture for general laparotomy, pediatric laparotomy, endoscopies, neurological and maxillofacial surgeries, medium-complexity general surgery, vascular, plastic and aesthetic surgery, urological surgery, gynecological, caesarean section, curettage and deliveries; lower limb orthopedic surgery, upper limb orthopedic surgery, otorhinolaryngology surgeries (nose, tonsil, ear).

The Rosario Pumarejo will also be equipped with a chest unit for thoracic surgery, an anesthesia machine, operating tables, ceiling lights and other instrumental equipment distributed among the three operating rooms. The contract legalization procedures will be carried out next week so that the process for the importation of equipment begins immediately, reported the General Secretariat, Lorena Hernández Dangond, in charge of the procurement process in the department.

