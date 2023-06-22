Yoga is good for the heart. Indeed, from the point of view of cardiovascular well-being, yoga is as good as running or cycling. That is yoga can have the same beneficial effects on reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease from aerobic activities such as cycling, running or walking: this is stated by a study conducted in tandem by researchers from theErasmus University Medical Centre of Rotterdam and the Harvard School of Public Health of Boston and published in theEuropean Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Not by chance those who practice yoga forget the doctor and medicines.

Yoga is as good for the heart as running or cycling

The study on the cardiovascular effects of yoga involved 2768 people whose behaviors were subjected to a meta-analysis of factors that can reduce the risk of fatal cardiovascular disease.

By comparing the data, it emerged that those who practiced yoga reported significant reductions in body mass index, decrease in blood pressure and LDL cholesterol levels (the so-called bad cholesterol) and a consequent increase in the ‘good’ HDL cholesterol. What the comparative study failed to explain is both how long it takes to practice yoga to get the first results and is the physiological reason why the practice of yoga would result in these beneficial effects.

Better yoga or running?

Both yoga and running are forms of exercise that have their benefits. We assume that the ride is a high-impact aerobic activity which helps improve heart health and burn calories. Yoga, on the other hand, is a low-impact activity which helps improve flexibility, muscle strength and balance, as well as reduce stress. They are two different goals not to be confused, but the results of the effects of yoga are scientifically proven.

Choosing between yoga and running comes down to personal preference and your fitness goals.

And, in general, the ideal formula would be to combine the two activities.

It is not a case that more and more runners are also practicing yogawhich helps them to keep their muscles flexible and to loosen the joints put to the test during training sessions.

Read also

Better yoga or bike?

Yoga and cycling are both forms of physical activity that can have many benefits for the body and mind. Yoga is a practice that combines physical postures, breathing techniques and meditation for promote flexibility, strength, balance and relaxation.

Instead, what we do on a bicycle is an aerobic exercise that can improve cardiovascular health, strength and muscular endurance and general fitness. As with running, yoga and cycling can be practiced alternately, to obtain the benefits of the two activities.

And even cyclists, professionals and non-professionals, can benefit from yoga to rebalance posture and relax muscles and joints put under strain.

Photo credits: it.depositphotos.com

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

