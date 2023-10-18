Youcef Atal, OGC Nice player, suspended following his post linked to the Hamas-Israel conflict

Algerian defender Youcef Atal attends a press conference at the Japoma stadium in Douala, on January 15, 2022, on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Algeria and Equatorial Guinea. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

OGC Nice, Ligue 1 football club, announced Wednesday October 18 to suspend ” until further notice “ his defender Youcef Atal, targeted by a preliminary investigation for “apology of terrorism » following a post related to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas.

Even if the Algerian international quickly deleted the publication and apologized, the club explained in a press release that it had chosen sanctions prior to those that could be taken by sporting or legal authorities, “taking into account the nature of the shared publication and its seriousness”. Traveling with the Algerian selection since October 9, Youcef Atal was summoned upon his return to Nice by the club’s leaders, who spoke with him.

“We would like to emphasize that the reputation and unity of OGC Nice result from the behavior of all of its employees, which must be in accordance with the values ​​defended by the institution”explained the club, reaffirming “his firm commitment so that peace prevails over all other considerations”.

Since Saturday, reactions have multiplied to denounce the sharing, on the footballer’s Instagram account, of a video of a preacher making, according to these accusers, anti-Semitic remarks calling for violence. This publication having been deleted by the player, Agence France-Presse was not able to independently verify its exact content.

“I am aware that my publication shocked several people, which was not my intention and I apologize for that”Youcef Atal reacted on Sunday on Instagram. “I would like to clarify my point of view without any ambiguity: I strongly condemn all forms of violence, anywhere in the world, and I support all victims. I will never support a message of hatred”he assured, without explaining why he had shared the said video.

The South-Eastern branch of CRIF filed a complaint against the player

Seized by the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes, Hugues Moutouh, and the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi (Horizons), the Nice prosecutor announced on Monday the opening of an investigation for “apology of terrorism” and “provocation to hatred or violence based on a specific religion.” During the weekend, the ethics council of the French Football Federation (FFF) was contacted and the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF) raised a complaint if the content of the remarks denounced was confirmed by “a sworn translation”.

The president of the FFF, Philippe Diallo, denounced, on Sunday, “calls for violence relayed” by the 27-year-old: “They are contrary to the ethics of our sport and the values ​​that football tirelessly defends. »

On Tuesday, the southeast branch of CRIF also filed a complaint against the player.

The World with AFP

Share this: Facebook

X

