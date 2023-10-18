The popular Weideglück winter butter is back News Neu-Ulm – News Neu-Ulm Politics Current news on the Internet

Neu-Ulm, October 18, 2023 – As always in the run-up to Christmas, Milchwerke Schwaben is bringing its popular Weideglück Ulmer Münster winter butter to the refrigerated shelf for a short time this year. From the beginning of November to the end of December 2023 it will be available again in stores in the “sweet cream” and “mildly soured” varieties. The sale is accompanied by a big competition in which 50 smartwatches can be won. Ten cents per pack sold goes to local organizations as a donation.

Ideal for festive cuisine

With its fine buttery taste, Weideglück winter butter is not only suitable for frying, cooking or as a spread, but also for baking Christmas cookies, stollen and other delicacies. It is easily recognizable in the refrigerated section thanks to its festive, golden packaging, which features a motif of the Ulm Minster. During the sales period, the two varieties are each offered in a 250 gram pack.

Attractive competition at the POS

A total of 50 high-quality branded smartwatches will be raffled off in this year’s Christmas competition. The competition will be prominently advertised on the promotional packs. To take part, you must purchase at least ten packs, cut out the collecting stars and paste them into a collecting pass. The completely completed collection pass can be uploaded to the website or sent to Milchwerke Schwaben. The deadline for entries is January 9th, 2024.

Charity fundraiser

Milchwerke Schwaben donates ten cents for every pack sold. The amount raised is shared between two local organizations. These include the “Aktion 100 000” of the daily newspaper Südwestpresse, which supports people in need of help, as well as the Münsterbauverein Ulm eV, which uses the funds to maintain the Ulm Minster. “We are pleased that our Weideglück winter butter is in such high demand from consumers every winter season. In 2022, we were able to donate 51,200 euros to charitable purposes,” says Karl Laible, Managing Director at Milchwerke Schwaben. The entire campaign is supported by regional TV and radio spots, CityLight posters and 18/1 large-format posters and communicated via Weideglück’s social media channels. The complete package of measures for the winter butter campaign includes a planned total reach of more than 29 million brand contacts.

Further information at: www.milchwerkeschwaben.de

Company contact

Milchwerke Schwaben eG

Melissa Weilbach

Reuttier Str. 142

89231 Neu Ulm

+49 (0)731 706-221

+49 (0)731 706-282

https://www.milchwerkeschwaben.de/

Press contact

UTZ pr GmbH

Oliver Utz

Durbar 7

87657 Görisried

+49 (0)8302 – 34 99 98-0

Share this: Facebook

X

