A 26-year-old young man, Antonio Bortone, already known to the police, was killed in Sant’Antimo, in the province of Naples. The man, hit by several shots, died at the site of the ambush, in via Solimena, despite the intervention of the doctors.

The Carabinieri from Giugliano’s company went to the scene of the murder, which took place at 20.10. Investigations are underway by the Carabinieri to reconstruct dynamics and matrix.

A 29-year-old man already known to the police with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital in Aversa. The Carabinieri do not exclude that there may be a connection with the murder of Antonio Bortone. The man’s life would not be in danger.