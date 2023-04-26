Youth Blooms Beyond Dreams—The Youth League Committee of the Southwest Branch of the Third Company of China Construction Second Engineering Bureau launched the May 4th themed group day activity- Chinadaily.com

April in Rongcheng is full of wind and moon. When the spring is warm and the flowers are blooming, the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu, the grand youth event that carries the sports dreams of the global youth, has finally entered the 100-day countdown in anticipation. In order to actively respond to the call of “Love Chengdu and welcome the Universiade” and welcome the May 4th Youth Day with a vigorous spirit, on April 24, the Youth League Committee of the Southwest Branch of the Third Company of China Construction Second Bureau organized the Youth League branch secretary and youth members of the Chengdu area project to walk Enter the Phoenix Mountain Sports Park to carry out the May 4th theme group day activity of “Youth Blooms Beyond Dreams”.

Phoenix Mountain Sports Park is located on the east side of Beixing Avenue, Jinniu District, Chengdu, covering an area of ​​43.67 hectares. Consisting of “one stadium and two venues”, it mainly includes a professional football field that meets FIFA standards with 60,000 seats, a comprehensive gymnasium that meets NBA standards with 18,000 seats, and a multi-purpose hall. Among them, the comprehensive gymnasium will undertake the tasks of the Universiade basketball competition, and two gold medals will be determined here.

The young members of the southwest branch visited the comprehensive gymnasium and professional football field successively. Since it was put into use, this “stadium beauty ceiling” has hosted many large-scale competitions and large-scale performances, and everyone has heard of its reputation, but the moment you step into the stadium, you will see its unique shape and grand and majestic momentum Only then will it truly shock everyone. The beauty of the structure of the venue and the beauty of the building complement each other, and the urban development and cultural heritage complement each other. Everyone watched the posture of the phoenix, which is “the king of birds, with a phoenix in a ceremonial appearance, and dancing smartly”, feeling proud, proud, and awed. The 31st Universiade in Chengdu has been postponed twice and overcame multiple challenges. Finally, it is going to have a youth appointment with the youth of the world in this midsummer. The Universiade spirit of hard work and dedication is demonstrated.

After the tour of the Universiade venues, the young members of the southwest branch said that when the May 4th came, they should integrate themselves into the great cause, carry forward the spirit of the May 4th, understand the aspirations of the ancestors, and take the opportunity of serving the Chengdu Universiade to bloom their youthful strength and realize their youthful dreams. .

