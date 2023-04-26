SHIATZY CHEN 2023 Mother’s Day gift tear off the label to create a new era of “punk hot mom” that is not defined

The high-profile oriental high-end fashion brand SHIATZY Chen SHIATZY CHEN has specially launched a set of image blockbusters with the theme of “punk hot moms” in the new era, depicting different interesting moments for the upcoming Mother’s Day, hoping to pay tribute to At the same time, each mother brings more interpretations of their identities.

This group of blockbuster images is based on the latest 2023 spring and summer series. Through the pretty Western-style retro styling and humorous interpretation of the 1960s, it injects more unrestrained imagination into the daily inner monologues of mothers. In this festival full of love and gratitude, SHIATZY CHEN turns the camera to the young women who have just been given the role of “mother”, subverting the conservative and elegant “mother” inherent in the outside world with fashionable attitude and ingenious fun Impression, to create a new era of bold, avant-garde, advocating freedom, and not being bound by identity. The role of “punk hot mom”.

「When in doubt , Just dress up」

SHIATZY CHEN 2023 Spring/Summer Collection “䫑qiao”

Even in the daily housework scene, the “punk hot mom” in the new era must correct his fashion attitude. SHIATZY CHEN brought them romantic French lace translucent tops with draped white trousers and bright orange zipper dresses, completing the mother job in the context of rock and retro, and not forgetting to interpret punk aesthetics.

Before becoming a “mother”, she is “herself” first

Before being given the title of “mother”, they were hot girls sweating profusely in the gym, office “roll kings” who tried their best in the workplace, and punk girls dancing to the music in the livehouse. After becoming a “mother”, I will not lose my wonderful and abundant life and characteristics. At this moment, SHIATZY CHEN brought them bright yellow organza layered embroidered long skirts. The elegant skirts swayed with the pace of the treadmill, humorously interpreting the perfection of maintaining a figure even after having children. Mom; troubled by heavy work and pressure, they still have their own “punk” stage.

Being a “mother”, there is no “should or should not”

SHIATZY CHEN 2023 Spring/Summer Collection “䫑qiao”

Focusing on the word “mother” in the social context, it seems that this is a profession with various shackles. “You should” and “You shouldn’t” all kinds of constraints and rules seem to limit the possibilities of being a “mother”. It seems that gentleness and virtuousness are the standard traits of a “mother” only by suppressing nature. But at this moment, they say “NO” to this so-called principle!

Bringing a baby can also be a little drunk; in the face of trivial housework and endless bills, you can also temporarily collapse and seek venting. SHIATZY CHEN brought them playful and lively woven mesh dresses. The messy and scattered jigsaw puzzles symbolize the toys that children randomly throw in the house, and they complement each other with geometric pop art fabric flower shirts, embodying pressure At the moment of Shanda, the young mother releases her individual energy in the face of life, and her naughty and humorous sense is full of artistic atmosphere.

SHIATZY CHEN 2023 Mother’s Day image blockbuster pays tribute to the greatest mother in the world with a fashionable attitude and ingenious fun. It conveys a brand new interpretation of the identity of “mother” and is full of respect and gratitude at the same time. The brand hopes that through this group of image blockbusters, more people will pay attention to the infinite energy and possibilities of mothers when they are their “self” while respecting their hard work.

Happy Mother’s Day to every mom on this special day!