The defending champions were beaten 3-2 thanks to Mbangula’s goal and Hasa’s brace. The big match with PSG on 2 November in Vinovo

Juve Primavera wins in Lisbon, 3-2 in comeback thanks to goals Mbangula and Hasa (brace), and gets their hands on qualifying for the final phase of the Youth League, accompanying the reigning champion Benfica towards the exit. Last year, the two teams played one of the two semi-finals of Nyon (ended on penalties), the match this year is confirmed as spectacular and everything to follow, even if with several innovations starting from the technicians: in that occasion led the Castro and Bonatti teams, now there are Araujo and Montero. Like a month ago in Vinovo, we play at a high pace. But if the bianconeri in the first leg managed to snatch an equal in extremis, playing in ten for a good part of the match, this time they complete a sensational feat, overturning the 2-0 of the first half and putting themselves in the conditions to be able to aspire again to the first place in the grouping, which allows direct access to the round of 16. Everything will be decided in the last match with PSG.

DOUBLE BENFICA — The Montero team finds themselves immediately dealing with the desire of Benfica, who know they have only one chance to reopen the race for the first two places in the group. Semedo, the most dangerous of the September race, takes just a minute to engage Daffara. Which is still urged shortly after by Hugo Felix and Joao Tomè, not very precise on the conclusion in both circumstances. Darkness falls on the bianconeri in the middle of the first fraction, when Benfica seems to direct the match by passing in double advantage: on 28 ‘, with Hugo Felix who is a beautiful sight for how he turns in a handkerchief and points straight to the goal; and at 31 ‘, when the author of the first goal finds the decisive edge in a deviation from Semedo to beat Daffara for the second time in three minutes. Juve feels the blow and struggles to build a response worthy of note, if not a few minutes from the end with a southpaw from Ripani who becomes easy prey for the opposing goalkeeper. See also The Independiente recovers this evening in Pinerolo

JUVE COMPANY — It’s up to Montero to wake up the interval, while Turco and Doratiotto take the field in place of Ripani and Valdesi. The reaction comes early with the usual Mbangula, who shortens the distance after three minutes with a great shot from the edge. The 2-1 is just the starter of a game completely different from the first half, as demonstrated by the quality with which the Bianconeri hold the ball and force Benfica to drop. At 62 ‘Hasa brings the match back into balance by beating André Gomes from the spot, for a penalty kick awarded following a walled ball in the area with Joao Tomé’s hands on an attempt by Yildiz. The Juventus playmaker, however, does not stop: first he tries to surprise the Lusitanian goalkeeper with an angled conclusion (rejected) and then completes the masterpiece by signing the final 2-3 with a left-handed who leaves him no way out. It’s minute 79 on the clock, but in fact this is where the curtain falls. Allowing Juve to already think about the summit clash with PSG, scheduled for November 2 in Vinovo.

