Medal wine. This is the “Soratesa”, vintage 2021, produced in Alpago by the agricultural company “Terre alte d’Alpago” as part of the “Viti Resistant Alpago” project. The medal is the silver one won, a few days ago, at the Piwi wine award international 2022-wine system, a competition proposed by the “Wine system trust your senses” in collaboration with Piwi international and reserved for wines of resistant varieties, an initiative that saw the participation of 14 countries with 272 wines and 47 Piwi varieties represented. A great satisfaction for the young alpagota company based in Chies and which was born in 2021 thanks to a group of people who have embraced the Piwi viticultural philosophy since 2015 by planting the first cuttings.

Piwi is an acronym that comes from the German “pilzwiderstandfähig” which means “fungus resistant vines”.

“In this 2022 the first results begin to arrive, children of an ability to get involved and to know how to face confrontation, a spring that in a context of this type adds energy and the ability to regenerate in difficulties”, underlines the president of the agricultural society. “Terre alte d’Alpago”, Sheila De Battista, “the result achieved was 86 Par points which earned the silver medal for the wine” Soratesa “vintage 2021 produced with pure Solaris grapes Igt Veneto: a wine with scents floral, with aromas of white pulp fruits and mountain flowers that goes well with white meats and aged cheeses but which is particularly intriguing especially with local products such as river and lake fish and the famous “mame”, fine beans Alpago. This is a recognition that rewards the stubbornness of the members of “Terre alte d’Alpago” in strongly believing in this type of product and, even more, in the combination of resistant vines / the Alpagoto-Belluno territory, showing the deep respect they have for these lands almost wanting to become their custodians and supporters in any way. This award is also an incentive to constantly improve ».

The “Viti Resistant Alpago” project saw the members of “Terre alte d’Alpago” experiment with white grapes, solaris and bronner, and black grapes, cabernet cortis and prior.

A choice of environmental sustainability and enhancement of the territory. A journey that begins to give the first satisfactions.