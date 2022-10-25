Home World The dirtiest man in the world is dead, Amou Haji hadn’t washed since 1954
The hermit nicknamed “the dirtiest man in the world” died in Iran at the age of 94: he had not washed for more than half a century. The Irna news agency reported that “Amou Haji“, an affectionate nickname used for the elderly, died Sunday in the village of Dejgah, in the southern province of Fars.

For the first time a few months ago the villagers had taken him to a bathroom to wash.

