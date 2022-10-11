Montero’s team recovered the initial goal from a disadvantage and won 3-1 with goals from Anghelé, Mancini and Huijsen

Another comeback for Juve Primavera is needed to seat Maccabi Haifa and maintain the precious advantage in the race for the first two places of the Youth League group, two games from the end of the first phase. It ends 3-1 like last week, with the two decisive scoring in full recovery. Now the bianconeri really lack very little: the joy of the second round could already arrive in the next match with Benfica, in what last season was one of the two semifinals of Nyon, before the last appointment scheduled in Vinovo with the PSG that commands the grouping.

IMMEDIATELY BELOW — He immediately goes uphill for Juve’s Under 19s, who are under Israeli pressure from the very first minutes. Scaglia closes on a restart by Ben Shimol but can do nothing on the tap-in of Distelfeld a minute later, on 5 ‘, after an excellent insertion from the left of Shibli. Montero’s team tries to react to the disadvantage, but Maccabi’s maneuver is well organized and dangerous in the goal zone with Ben Shimol and again a couple of times with the author of the first goal. Juve’s defensive wall holds up the collision with Huijsen, but Montero gets angry and asks for more attention on coverage. Hasa tries to illuminate the half hour on a free kick, but without precision. A bit like Mbangula on an interesting insertion into the box before half-time.

JUVE REACTION — See also After the Serie A Champions League seats are divided, AC Milan will take the lead in the championship – yqqlm The growth in the Juve match is more noticeable at the beginning of the second half, beyond Anghelé’s goal that puts the result even after four minutes. The formation of Montero greatly increases the territorial supremacy, creates various dangerous situations with Hasa and nearly doubling with a conclusion from a distance of Turco that touches the intersection. We would need more malice and greater precision in finishing in the last twenty minutes, when the Israelis have less difficulty in extinguishing the Juventus attempts near their goal. However, the home team’s restarts are also less effective. And so in full recovery comes the marking of Mancini (with a header, on a corner kick) and shortly after that of Huijsen on a penalty kick awarded for a foul on Mbangula. And now the eighths are closer.

October 11, 2022

