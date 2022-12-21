Home Sports Zaccagni-Nasti: wedding in June. Here are the details
Sports

Zaccagni-Nasti: wedding in June. Here are the details

by admin
Zaccagni-Nasti: wedding in June. Here are the details

The Lazio footballer and the Neapolitan influencer would be ready for the big step and would have already chosen the date and place

Riccardo Cristilli

– Roma

Mattia Zaccagni and Chiara Nasti are ready for the wedding. After the spectacular proposal made by the Lazio footballer to the Neapolitan influencer last summer, now everything would be ready to take the plunge. According to reports Chi, Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni will get married on June 20, 2023therefore the footballer’s sporting commitments are over.

For Zaccagni and Chiara Nasti a summer wedding

A summer wedding to then be able to enjoy the honeymoon in a beautiful vacation spot, before Zaccagni has to get back into business with the classic pre-season retreat. The couple has had the their first son, little Thiago. The twenty-seven-year-old footballer and the 24-year-old Neapolitan influencer are thus starting to organize all aspects of their future wedding.

Location

The magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini has revealed the location chosen for the wedding. It would be about Villa Miani, a historic residence in Rome which has a dream view over the whole city. There will be around 200 guests (and it is unlikely that Niccolò Zaniolo, ex of Chiara Nasti will be among them). Always second Chi there would also be one religious ceremony in a church well known to Roma supporters, that one Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli where they got married Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti (and we know how their relationship ended after so many years of love). All we have to do is wish the couple our best wishes and we imagine that Chiara Nasti will let us follow all the stages and preparations for the wedding through her social networks. Who knows if the ceremony will also be broadcast in live streaming.

See also  It is revealed that Messi clearly does not want to play for Barcelona anymore and decides to fulfill the Paris contract – yqqlm

© breaking latest news



You may also like

Juve-Allegri, Elkann’s conditions for confirmation

Dakar 2023 who are the most iconic riders...

A golf TV channel from January: the highlight...

Cristiano Ronaldo, Raducanu, Hamilton: champions or influencers? Instructions...

Rugby, Traorè denounces “A rotten banana as a...

Juventus 2023 Odds: Scudetto at 8.60, Europa League...

NBA Composite: Wizards end 10-game losing streak, Warriors...

Benetton Rugby, Traorè shock: «The Christmas present from...

Serie A, Karsdorp wants another chance: Roma evaluates...

Kylian Mbappe and Ines Rau, kick gender taboos:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy