Mattia Zaccagni and Chiara Nasti are ready for the wedding. After the spectacular proposal made by the Lazio footballer to the Neapolitan influencer last summer, now everything would be ready to take the plunge. According to reports Chi, Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni will get married on June 20, 2023 therefore the footballer’s sporting commitments are over.

A summer wedding to then be able to enjoy the honeymoon in a beautiful vacation spot, before Zaccagni has to get back into business with the classic pre-season retreat. The couple has had the their first son, little Thiago . The twenty-seven-year-old footballer and the 24-year-old Neapolitan influencer are thus starting to organize all aspects of their future wedding.

Location

The magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini has revealed the location chosen for the wedding. It would be about Villa Miani, a historic residence in Rome which has a dream view over the whole city. There will be around 200 guests (and it is unlikely that Niccolò Zaniolo, ex of Chiara Nasti will be among them). Always second Chi there would also be one religious ceremony in a church well known to Roma supporters, that one Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli where they got married Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti (and we know how their relationship ended after so many years of love). All we have to do is wish the couple our best wishes and we imagine that Chiara Nasti will let us follow all the stages and preparations for the wedding through her social networks. Who knows if the ceremony will also be broadcast in live streaming.