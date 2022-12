Patriot Hour. Today in the meeting at the White House with Zelensky President Biden will announce the supply of anti-aircraft missiles, marking a leap in technological quality in support of the Ukrainian resistance. In fact, these are the most powerful and advanced weapons made available by the West in Kiev, so much so that they have already caused irritation in the Kremlin. The US has hesitated to grant the missile “dome” also for fear that the confrontation with Russia will escalate.