ST. PETERSBURG — Zach Eflin continued his impressive season as he tied for the American League lead in wins with 14, leading the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. With this win, the Rays secured three out of four wins in a series between two postseason contenders.

Heading into the game, the Rays held a comfortable eight and a half game lead over the Mariners in the AL wild card race. However, the Mariners were not far behind, tied with the Toronto Blue Jays. In the divisional standings, the Rays were trailing the Baltimore Orioles by four games in the East Division, while the Mariners were one and a half games behind the Houston Astros in the West.

Eflin showcased his skills on the mound, pitching for 5 innings and allowing three runs on seven hits. Notably, he also set a franchise record with his 11th home win in a single season. The Rays’ bullpen was equally impressive, with Pete Fairbanks successfully sealing the win and earning his 21st save of the season.

The Rays wasted no time in getting on the scoreboard, taking advantage of 11 pitches from Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller. Colombian player Harold Ramírez played a pivotal role in this offensive burst, driving in two runs with a double in the first inning. Josh Lowe contributed another run with his own double, extending the Rays’ lead to 3-0. Luke Raley further increased the lead to 5-0 with an RBI double in the third inning.

Ramírez had a noteworthy performance at the plate, going 1 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored. Panamanian Christian Bethancourt also made an impact, going 1 for 4 with an RBI. Venezuelan Osleivis Basabe and Dominican José Siri matched their teammates’ performance, both going 1 for 4 with one run scored.

The Mariners fought back, with Dominicans Julio Rodríguez and Teoscar Hernández making notable contributions. Rodríguez went 5-2 with one run scored, while Hernández went 4-1 with one run scored. Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez had a tougher outing, going 0-3 at the plate but managing to drive in a run.

With this win, the Rays solidify their position as a strong contender for the playoffs. Eflin’s impressive performance and the team’s offensive display have undoubtedly provided a boost to their postseason aspirations. Meanwhile, the Mariners will look to bounce back as they continue their pursuit of a playoff spot.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

