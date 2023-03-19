Home Sports Zach LaVine: I’ve always been one of the best defenders on the ball
Zach LaVine: I've always been one of the best defenders on the ball

Zach LaVine: I’ve always been one of the best defenders on the ball

“People can talk about my defense all they want. I’ve always been one of the best defenders on the ball. In a one-on-one situation, there aren’t many players who can get past me.”

With these words, Zach LaVine dismisses criticism of his commitment in the defensive half.

The former UCLA, best known for his skills as a scorer, after the break for the ASG is averaging over 30 points on 55% from the field, 47% from three and 92% with free throws.

