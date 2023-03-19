wall mary presents “Tallin”, his new single with polish girla heartbreaking pop rock anthem that deserves to be sung out loud

“Tallin” is the new episode of the chronology of love and couple relationships that Muro María is narrating in the first person in the voice of Claudia Zuazo and with the music of Ruben, Andoni y Jorge. On this occasion, To dieby Niña Polaca, has come together to accompany a single that represents this new chapter in the story of love and heartbreak of the group from Alicante.

Produced by Your Cora and mixed by Carlos Hernandez Nombela (Carolina Durante, Long live Sweden), the song delves into the story of “two strangers who know each other well” after a breakup that has detonated the foundations of a relationship that had no other path than pain. Thus, “Tallin” has become a perfect mix between the spirit of pop and the energy of rock with this new single by a band that has found its identity in balance; in passion his strength; and in honesty a flag to fly to conquer an audience.