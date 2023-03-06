Home Sports Zadrazil and Bayern move closer to the top of the table
Zadrazil and Bayern move closer to the top of the table

For the women’s team of FC Bayern Munich, the chances of winning the championship title in the German Bundesliga on Sunday have increased. Captain Sarah Zadrazil and Co. scored their eighth win in a row with a 2-0 win at penultimate Werder Bremen and, after the 13th round, moved up to two points behind leader VfL Wolfsburg, who had blundered in the 1-2 draw against 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday .

The two top league teams also meet in the DFB Cup semifinals. That was the result of the draw on Sunday. Defending champion Wolfsburg is a guest in a repeat of last season’s semifinals in Munich. In the second game, SC Freiburg with Annabel Schasching and Lisa Kolb are the favorites for second-division leaders RB Leipzig. The game will be played on April 15th.

