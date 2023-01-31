The Verona coach: “Results are great medicine”
Marco Zaffaroni comments on Verona’s draw in Udine to Dazn.
“We had a game of great character – says the Hellas coach – with the right attitude. The lads were very good. We struggled at the start of the second half, when Udinese created above all from set pieces because it’s a physical team. From the 70th minute onwards we took the game back in hand, creating the conditions to make it 2-1. Overall we had an important match on a difficult pitch.
What if something has changed? Yes, results are great medicine, they give you confidence, they boost self-esteem. This allows us to grow and work with greater serenity, knowing that we have a difficult path ahead of us. We want to play it all the way with this attitude and this desire”.
January 30 – 11.17pm
