(ANSA) – BERGAMO, MARCH 18 – “I would have signed in blood to be in the current position in the standings before starting the championship”. Paolo Zanetti is satisfied with Empoli’s performance in Bergamo. “It wasn’t easy to find our spirits after three defeats in a row. And the one against Atalanta shows the way forward for the final rush,” he adds.



In short, the team was promoted with some regrets: “Whoever won tonight deserved to do so, but we were a very tough obstacle to overcome. Our match plan had brought us ahead and we lost due to distractions, it’s just Atalanta in the second half he had all these opportunities. Coming back from the break, against Lecce, pride and organization will be needed as much”, the analysis of the coach.



“The quality of Gasperini’s substitutions made us worry leading us to lower ourselves too much. The boys left the field exhausted, we recovered our spirit which is going to recover all the balls”, continues Zanetti.



The recriminations are for Caputo’s double chance in the 11th minute of the second half: “You have to know how to be concrete and cynical, you don’t have a thousand chances against opponents with similar potential.



We certainly could have gone up 2-0, but we would have suffered anyway.”



Finally, on the singles: “Ebuehi has big margins, he’s a full-back who covers a lot of the field and has running and physicality up to scoring. had to switch to a back three.” (HANDLE).

