The Friedkins and Mou agree not to reinstate the player in the squad pending the next transfer market session. And the blue staff contacted that of the Giallorossi talent to get an overview of the situation

Now for Nicoló Zaniolo there is only one priority. The boy, who is going through the most complicated moment of his career, would just like to feel like a footballer again. A noble intention, however, which arrived at the end of an intricate process which in less than a month led him to find himself excluded from the Roma project. Before tomorrow, the Friedkin club will not inform the talent of the disciplinary measures that will be taken against him. But the intention of the Giallorossi property is not to reinstate Zaniolo in the squad, carrying on a coexistence as separated at home at least until June. After that, if an offer that is deemed acceptable arrives, it will be goodbye. Otherwise, the presidency could also continue the “cold war” to the bitter end.

WHAT ABOUT THE NATIONAL TEAM? — Therefore, at least 5 months of individual training are expected for Zaniolo – at times and on fields other than those of the first team – without the possibility of being called up by José Mourinho (who has now publicly dumped him). Not a small problem for those who, after the magical night in Tirana and the conquest of the Conference League, hoped to experience a season on the crest of a wave, definitively regaining the spotlights in Rome and in the national team. In Coverciano the boy is still considered one of the assets of the group led by Roberto Mancini. For this reason, the battle that suddenly broke out between the number 22 and the Giallorossi is causing a lot of concern even in the Azzurri world. And it is no coincidence that, in the past few hours, some members of the coach’s staff have contacted Zaniolo’s entourage precisely to get a clearer picture of the situation. See also In the world of Spinazzola, super against Turkey: from the love for the sportswoman Miriam to the dentist and ...

NO COURT — As previously mentioned, the only thing Zaniolo would like at the moment is to find peace of mind and start feeling like a normal professional again. In his intentions – and in those of the family – there is therefore no desire to further complicate life by getting entangled in a legal battle. Also because, at the moment, there are no elements to accuse Roma of any type of incorrect behavior. Naturally, if the situation were to worsen further in the coming months, or if the player were to perceive a fury from the club, things could change. But, for now, in the head of the former protégé of Roma supporters there is only the intention of going back to living a “normal” life as a footballer.

February 1, 2023

