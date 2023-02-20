news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 20 – “Hello everyone. Unfortunately, the tests revealed an injury to the cruciate ligament, in these days I will undergo surgery to be able to begin my recovery! You can’t imagine how sorry I am for not being able to help Cosenza in upcoming important matches. I really wanted to give my contribution with the rossoblù shirt in this match. That’s why I agreed to come, but now I’ll support the team from outside.”



With this post on Instagram Mauro Zarate, who arrived at Cosenza during the last winter ‘window’ of the transfer market, greets the rossoblù fans. The Argentine, who will be operated on tomorrow in Rome, was injured last Saturday in the match against Sudtirol, and therefore his adventure in this Serie B championship with Cosenza lasted just 144′, divided over three games.



“I am confident because I know that the boys will give everything to reach the goal – writes Zarate again -. Thanks to everyone for the support and to the Club for the affection and closeness. See you soon. Forza Lupi!”.



Meanwhile, Cosenza has announced that “the Club wishes Mauro, who immediately showed great attachment to the shirt and made talent and experience available to his teammates and technical staff, to return to the field as soon as possible and will offer the forward to renew the existing contract as a sign of gratitude”. (HANDLE).

