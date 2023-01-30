Original title: He wrote a letter to prevent Russian athletes from participating in the Olympics

Foreign media: In order to prevent Russian athletes from participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Zelensky wrote to Macron

According to Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech on the night of the 29th that he had sent a letter to French President Macron in order to prevent Russian athletes from participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Source of Zelensky data map: foreign media

According to Reuters, Zelensky said, “The International Olympic Committee’s attempt to allow Russian athletes to return to the Olympics is trying to tell the world that terrorist activities are acceptable to a certain extent.” Kherson, Kharkov, Bahmut, Avdivka are doing the same thing.” Zelensky added that Russia cannot be allowed to “use the (Olympic Games) or any other sporting event for its aggression against it.” Or national chauvinist propaganda.”

After the conflict between Russia and Ukraine broke out in February last year, the International Olympic Committee issued a statement stating that it recommended that global sports organizations and events not invite or allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate. On January 25 local time, the International Olympic Committee held a meeting of its executive committee and announced after the meeting that it would continue to impose sanctions on Russia and Belarus. Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete as “neutral athletes”, but cannot represent their country or any other organization of their country, while fully respecting the Olympic Charter.

In addition, eligible Russian and Belarusian athletes can participate in Asian events, as proposed by the Olympic Council of Asia. The IOC welcomed the proposal.



