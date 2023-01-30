Meta

Meta’s latest high-end VR headset, Quest Pro, has launched a huge discount for the first time on Amazon, from the original price of US$1,500 to US$1,100, and the discount is as high as US$400. Improve immersion through better specifications, and also enhance the experience of metaverse communication.

Meta Quest Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon XR2+ chip, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space, and the screen resolutions on both sides have 1,800 x 1,920, 90Hz refresh rate. In terms of wearing comfort, Meta changed the light-weight battery into a curved design and placed it behind the headband. In addition, it adopted new lens and optical technology, which made the volume 40% thinner than the traditional style, which greatly reduced the thickness of the helmet and brought better weight balance. The eye distance adjustment range is also increased to 55 – 75mm, which can better meet the needs of different users.

When using wirelessly, the battery life can be used for up to 90 minutes on a single charge. It can be charged through the included 45W charging pad. It takes 2 hours to fully charge, or it can be directly powered by a cable. In addition, it is also equipped with Quest Touch Pro handles, which have built-in three cameras and a Snapdragon 662 chip for better detection of 360-degree motion, and the TruTouch vibration feedback system brings a more realistic VR interactive experience and enhances Overall immersion in use.

Continue to use the inside-out positioning method, but increase the number of internal and external sensors to 10 groups, which can track eyes and facial expressions, including smiling, raising eyebrows, winking and other actions. And compared to Quest 2, which only has black and white monochrome “passthrough” functions, what Quest Pro sees is a full-color external image, so that users can see things around them truthfully when wearing a VR helmet.

If you want to start a VR helmet at a more affordable price, Meta Quest 2 is still a good choice, and the price is only about 1/3 of Quest Pro, enough for users to experience various VR content.

