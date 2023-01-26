Home Sports Zhang Shuai is physically and mentally exhausted from the third-line battle and misses the women’s singles quarterfinals_Group_Match Day_Pliskova
Original title: Zhang Shuai is physically and mentally exhausted in the third-line battle and misses the top eight women’s singles

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Long Xi reported: On January 23, the eighth match day of the Australian Open, in the women’s singles 1/8 finals, the No. 23 seed and China Jinhua Zhang Shuai lost 0-6, 4-6 to 30. No. 1 seed and Czech star Pliskova missed the quarter-finals. In the third round of the women’s doubles, Yang Zhaoxuan/Zhan Haoqing eliminated the Ukrainian and Belgian pair Karinina/Ujtfank 6-3, 7-5 and entered the quarterfinals.

In a contest in the fourth round of the women’s singles, Zhang Shuai met the former world No. 1 Pliskova again. The two sides have played a total of 7 times before, and Pliskova won all of them. In the eighth fight, Zhang Shuai still failed to defeat his opponent.

In the game, Zhang Shuai’s fatigue can be clearly seen. In this year’s Australian Open, Zhang Shuai fought on three fronts, which consumed a lot of physical and mental energy. In this game, Zhang Shuai was obviously slow. Women’s doubles and mixed doubles have dragged down the performance of women’s singles. If she gives up properly, she may usher in a new breakthrough in singles.

So far, the Chinese team has all been eliminated in this year’s Australian Open singles, among which Zhu Lin and Zhang Shuai broke into the top 16.

In the women’s doubles competition, Yang Zhaoxuan/Zhan Haoqing defeated Australia and France’s Stosur/Kornet, Spain and Japan’s Buksa/Nimiya Makoto, Ukraine and Belgium’s Karinina/Uytfank broke into the eighth stage. Strong, next will be against the American combination Gauff/Pegula.

