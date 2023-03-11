triple overtime

Zhejiang East Sunshine men’s basketball team tried their best and lost to Nanjing Tongxi

Reporter Cao Linbo

On March 9th, the 32nd round of the CBA regular season continued. Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball Team challenged Nanjing Tongxi Men’s Basketball Team away. Tongxi Men’s Basketball Team launched a counterattack in the fourth quarter and dragged the game into overtime. The basket tried its best but was exhausted after three overtime games, and finally lost to the opponent 131-135.

The Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball Team had just won a wave of two consecutive victories at home. This game wanted to take advantage of the victory. Wells started the game and quickly cooperated with Sun Minghui to help the team take the lead. However, although the Tongxi men’s basketball team fell behind in the start, they used the time when the Zhejiang East Sunshine men’s basketball team came on the bench to play a small climax, and instead overtook the score in the second quarter.

At the critical moment, Wells and Sun Minghui, who found the rhythm, jointly contributed firepower to help Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball Team take the lead again. Moreover, Hu Jinqiu gained an advantage in the interior, and the combination of Tongxi’s men’s basketball double foreign aid did not gain an advantage in the third quarter, but the score was stretched further.

However, the Nanjing Tongxi Men’s Basketball team struggled to catch up in the fourth quarter, tied the score at the last moment, and dragged the game into overtime.

Then in overtime, Lin Wei showed a big heart and hit three-pointers one after another, helping Tongxi men’s basketball team to score continuously. Zhejiang East Sunshine men’s basketball team Wells made steady shots. Hu Jinqiu hit the basket and got free throws. The two sides scored equally up and down.

After the game entered the third overtime, the players of Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball Team showed fatigue, and finally failed to suppress the attack of Tongxi Men’s Basketball Team and lost the game.

In the whole game, Hu Jinqiu scored 33 points and 16 rebounds in 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Sun Minghui scored 29 points, 12 rebounds and 17 assists in 53 minutes and 46 seconds. Wells scored 32 points and 12 assists. Got 18 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists.