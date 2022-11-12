Home Sports Zheng Qinwen was reversed and lost to Yuwan Bilijian, the Chinese team fell behind 1-2 jqknews
Zheng Qinwen was reversed and lost to Yuwan Bilijian, the Chinese team fell behind 1-2

On November 12, Beijing time, the 2022 Billie Jean Gold Cup World Group play-off match between China and Slovenia entered the second match day on the indoor clay court of Bela Dvorana Club in Veraigne. In the just-concluded game, Zheng Qinwen was reversed after winning the first set and lost to Juwan 6-2/6(6)-7/3-6. The Chinese team is currently 1-2 behind the Slovenian team.

In the fourth game later, Wang Xinyu originally played, but the Chinese team made a temporary substitution before the game, and Wang Xiyu played against Potochnik. If Wang Xiyu can win, the final outcome will be decided by the final women’s doubles match.

　　🇨🇳China 1-2 🇸🇮Slovenia

Game 1: Zheng Qinwen 7-6 (4) 6-3 Potocnik

Game 2: Wang Xinyu 3-6 1-6 Youwan

Game 3: Zheng Qinwen 6-2 6(6)-7 3-6 Youwan

