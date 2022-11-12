Zheng Qinwen was reversed and lost to Youwan, and suffered his first defeat in the Billie Jean Gold Cup

On November 12, Beijing time, the 2022 Billie Jean Gold Cup World Group play-off match between China and Slovenia entered the second match day on the indoor clay court of Bela Dvorana Club in Veraigne. In the just-concluded game, Zheng Qinwen was reversed after winning the first set and lost to Juwan 6-2/6(6)-7/3-6. The Chinese team is currently 1-2 behind the Slovenian team.

In the fourth game later, Wang Xinyu originally played, but the Chinese team made a temporary substitution before the game, and Wang Xiyu played against Potochnik. If Wang Xiyu can win, the final outcome will be decided by the final women’s doubles match.

🇨🇳China 1-2 🇸🇮Slovenia

Game 1: Zheng Qinwen 7-6 (4) 6-3 Potocnik

Game 2: Wang Xinyu 3-6 1-6 Youwan

Game 3: Zheng Qinwen 6-2 6(6)-7 3-6 Youwan

（Amber）

Statement: Sina.com’s exclusive manuscript, unauthorized reproduction is prohibited!