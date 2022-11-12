Sometimes the simple things are the best: Pumpkin Seeds are good for your health, even more than you think.

Halloween is over, but we can still take advantage of the benefits offered by consuming Pumpkina good and cheap vegetable.

As we told in a recent article, eating pumpkin brings numerous benefits. Plus it is a food that costs very little and therefore there is no excuse for not integrating it into the diet. Today though let’s talk about the last gift that this delicious vegetable gives us: its seeds.

Once we have eaten the Pumpkin, we can clean them and double use them. Sow them and get Pumpkin plants, so that we can eat them Bio, and also dry them and eat them as they are. It’s really amazing how good munching them can do. And by the way they are appetizing and can be used to season and enrich numerous dishes.

Pumpkin seeds are good for the heart and not only, all the benefits

We don’t know why, but in the variegated world of nutrition every now and then some food is underestimated. It is the case, among others, of the toasted pumpkin seeds. Oil seeds, we know, are among those foods essential for the well-being of the organismobviously if consumed in the right quantities and within a varied diet.

I benefits of pumpkin seeds, however, are perhaps not known to most. First of all we must dispel the myth that they are too caloric. In reality they are not really “light” but we can take all the beneficial substances with only one teaspoon a day of seeds, which then it will not heavily affect calories total.

And they really are many beneficial substances for the bodyamong which we find Mineral Salts, Amino Acids, Unsaturated Fatty Acids and Vitamins, including K which is another of those less known but fundamental substances.

Let’s start from the fact that the plant sterolsthe phytosterols, contained in the Pumpkin Seeds are known for protect and strengthen the Heart. Do not miss theanti-cholesterol action given by Omega-3 and fromlinolenic acid.

Continuing between the benefits offered by these tasty seeds, we point out what helps to relax and rest. This happens thanks to the content of L-tryptophan, an amino acid that acts on sleep balance and helps in mild forms of depression.

How can we not mention the cucurbitinnoto anti-inflammatory present in all plants of the Pumpkin family? It acts in the intestine, eliminating parasites and worms and also giving a deflating effect.

Let’s not forget that the substances found in Pumpkin Seeds are good for hair and skin.

Pumpkin seeds solve “male problems” in a flash

Eating Pumpkin Seeds helps purify the urinary tract in both sexes. Furthermore, substances such as i phytosterolslo zinc they Omega-3 offer one particularly useful protection for males. They keep it healthy prostate and avoid theonset of tumorsthe typical ones of this gland. They inhibit the production of dihydrotestosterone, which is the one responsible for the proliferation of prostate cells. And last but not least they help fight erectile dysfunction.

So we have so many reasons to (re) start enjoying excellent roasted pumpkin seeds. We can eat them as they are as snacks or use them to garnish soups, salads and soups, yogurt e creme dessert.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)