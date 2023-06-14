Zhu Jiner “disguises as a man” to compete in the Chess League One_Zhejiang Online

Zhu Jiner “disguised as a man” to compete in the Chess League One

Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Li Yutong

Recently, the “Wuling Mountain Rift Valley Cup” 2023 Chinese Chess League A regular season kicked off in Fuling, Chongqing. Previously, Zhu Jiner, a teenager from Zhejiang, successfully qualified for the individual and team chess events of the Asian Games. In order to better prepare for the Asian Games, Zhu Jiner represented the Zhejiang Shaoxing Yuecheng team in this competition, and played in the men’s stage.

In this league, Zhu Jiner is the only female chess player who played in the men’s game. “The team wanted me to exercise further and improve my level, so they supported me in the men’s stage. I also think this is a rare opportunity to exercise.” Zhu Jin’er said: “The main thing is to work hard to improve my level so that my grades can be improved again. Go up and up, and play every game carefully. I hope I can achieve good results in this year’s Asian Games.”

Zhu Jiner didn’t quite adapt to the challenging men’s stage competition at the beginning, and lost in the first round to the super master Zhou Weiqi, whose grade score was 97 points higher than his own. However, she quickly stabilized her position, and in the next four rounds, she won three times against high-level male players, including Wei Yi, whose rating was 215 points higher than her own, and another grand master, Xiu Deshun.

It is worth mentioning that this season the league adopts a fixed number of stations. Zhu Jin’er was not only used by the Zhejiang team as a male chess player, but also played in the last table of the best male chess player. In the first four rounds of the competition, Zhu Jiner has always played the second time in the men’s stage after the famous player Lu Shanglei. In this high-level stage, Zhu Jin’er naturally had the opportunity to meet many strong and difficult chess players. For example, in the third round, she met a player with a score of 2722 and just won the second round. Wei Yi, champion of the Chinese Chess Championship. Such a high-level game is of great training value to Zhu Jiner.

In the interview, He Yingdan, the leader of the Zhejiang International Chess Team, explained the reason why Zhu Jiner played in the men’s game. She said: “Men’s chess is very different from women’s chess in terms of thinking and tactical design. We hope that Zhu Jiner can pass Participating in the men’s competition, you can ‘rehearse with the competition’, broaden your own chess style, find problems and fill in the gaps. I believe that after this competition, Zhu Jiner’s chess level will be improved to a higher level.”