Zídek: I appreciate the role of the Czech pioneer in the NBA, but the guys after me have done more

Former basketball player Jiří Zídek Jr. will celebrate his 50th birthday on Wednesday, and will spend the anniversary with his family. The first Czech to play overseas in the NBA said in an interview with ČTK that he was pleased with the status of a pioneer. But he pointed out that his compatriots, who got into the elite league after him, did more in it. Zídek remains in the basketball environment, commenting on broadcasts in the Euroleague or following the journey of his son Jan, who plays in the American university league NCAA and continues the family tradition.

