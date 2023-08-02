Home » Zídek: I appreciate the role of the Czech pioneer in the NBA, but the guys after me have done more
Sports

Zídek: I appreciate the role of the Czech pioneer in the NBA, but the guys after me have done more

by admin
Zídek: I appreciate the role of the Czech pioneer in the NBA, but the guys after me have done more

Former basketball player Jiří Zídek Jr. will celebrate his 50th birthday on Wednesday, and will spend the anniversary with his family. The first Czech to play overseas in the NBA said in an interview with ČTK that he was pleased with the status of a pioneer. But he pointed out that his compatriots, who got into the elite league after him, did more in it. Zídek remains in the basketball environment, commenting on broadcasts in the Euroleague or following the journey of his son Jan, who plays in the American university league NCAA and continues the family tradition.

See also  Dinamo scratches then drops It's almost out of Europe

You may also like

The Lukaku-Vlahovic exchange is not the solution –...

Climbing World Cup: Austrians relieved after bouldering qualification

Frog King and Butterfly Queen Shine at 31st...

Discover the Val Grande, the wilderness 1 hour...

Astros Remain Favorites in Trade Talks for Justin...

Dimsa leads Lithuania to victory over Georgia in...

The Chinese Women’s Football Team Exits the Women’s...

Slavia will face a Ukrainian opponent in the...

Inter PSG, Simone Inzaghi’s words: ‘A positive tour,...

Football: spending spree takes on new forms

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy