Zoncolan and Sutrio have their guests of honour. For three days (plus a surprise one), the blue gigantist Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino, currently leaders in the general classification of specialties, have been training on the Kaiser slope1 in view of the next races in nearby Slovenia, in Kranjska Gora.

We met them at Alvise’s in Sutrio, one of the by now usual refreshment points for the big names in the snow who frequent Carnia.

Feelings of this retreat?

«The temperatures are high compared to the seasonal expectations – replies Brignone with his usual smile – but for us who come from eastern Italy, they are still training conditions».

Kranjska Gora?

«Let’s say that the conditions at Zoncolan are perfect for anticipating the race in Slovenia – commented Bassino -, so we’ll arrive there already prepared for that type of race».

Zoncolan and Sutrio. Are you okay?

«The nice thing is that here they always leave us our space and perfectly prepare the slopes – the impression of the two -, super hospitality and excellent treatment. The result is still a great workout every time.”

In short, a tactical choice?

«For me and Marta to come here, it’s more than 650 km from home – again Brignone – and I was there before the 2011 World Cup and then brought home excellent results. It’s a compromise that prepares us well for the Austrian and Slovenian stages, so we continue to choose Zoncolan».

Good luck in the efforts to come.

«Thanks to you – the camoionesses smile – and thanks to Friûl».

The opening appointment of 2023 will already start today in Zagreb where the men’s and women’s slaloms are scheduled. For the women, the appointment on the same track and in the same specialty is scheduled for tomorrow as well. In nearby Kranjska Gora, a stone’s throw from the border, two women’s giants, the slalom and the men’s giant slalom, will be held on Saturday and Sunday, with Friday’s skiing skipped. Currently Bassino leads the general standings with 300 points, followed by Shiffrin (260) and Lara Gut-Behrami (252). Brignone fifth with 174. Slovenia is an opportunity for our stars to confirm.