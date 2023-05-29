Home » Zou Jingyuan wins men’s parallel bars gold at National Gymnastics Championships – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sports

Zou Jingyuan wins men’s parallel bars gold at National Gymnastics Championships – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Zou Jingyuan wins men’s parallel bars gold at National Gymnastics Championships – Xinhua English.news.cn









</p> <p>Zou Jingyuan wins men’s parallel bars gold at National Gymnastics Championships – Xinhua English.<a data-ail="1039575" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/news/" >news</a>.cn
news.cn/2021detail/css/detail.css”/> news.cn/2021detail/css/detail-sanwu.css”/>


Xinhua News Agency, Jinan, May 28 (Reporters Zhang Wuyue and Lu Yuchen) On the 28th, the National Gymnastics Championships held in Jinan, Shandong entered the last competition day. Olympic champion Zou Jingyuan played steadily and won gold in his strong event, men’s parallel bars. Fujian teenager Qiu Qiyuan won the women’s balance beam championship and won the third individual event of this competition.

In the women’s balance beam event, 16-year-old Qiu Qiyuan finally won the championship with a score of 14.900. This is her third individual event in this competition, and she has won gold for three consecutive days. Zhang Qingying of the Zhejiang team and Ou Yushan of the Guangdong team ranked second and third respectively.

Men’s parallel bars is the strong point of Olympic champion Zou Jingyuan. In the final of the day, he played steadily and completed a set of movements with a high degree of completion, scoring 15.966 points, and won the gold medal with a relatively large advantage. Yin Dexing of the Jiangsu team and Zhang Boheng of the Hunan team won the second and third place respectively.

Zhang Boheng won gold in the men’s horizontal bar event. This is his second individual event after the men’s individual all-around event. Hunan teammate Liao Jialei won the runner-up, and Sichuan team’s Li Hongyan won the third.

See also  Art | To help party history study and education, the musical "The Light Chaser" will be unveiled in Quancheng_李云生_shandong province_national

In other events, Zhou Yaqin of the Hunan team withstood the pressure and scored 13.433 points, winning the women’s floor exercise gold medal with a slight advantage of 0.033 points. Chen Yilu beat the pack with 14.733 points and also won the men’s vault championship with a slight advantage.

[error correction]


[Responsible editor: Wang Mengmeng]


010030101030000000000000011107271129652430

You may also like

Roglic pink jersey, Cavendish- breaking latest news wins...

Papadopoulos put an end to his career with...

Durban World Table Tennis Championships: Sun Yingsha’s first...

Nashville SC vs Columbus Highlights | MLS on...

Giro d’Italia: Roglic triumphs as the first Slovenian

Fifteen of the 44 ETA convicts included in...

World Table Tennis Championships: Fan Zhendong wins Men’s...

U20 World Cup: the French team eliminated in...

The handball players of Füchse Berlin won the...

Monday’s gossip: Guimaraes, Firmino, Pochettino, Ancelotti, Milinkovic-Savic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy