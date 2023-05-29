Zou Jingyuan wins men’s parallel bars gold at National Gymnastics Championships – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Jinan, May 28 (Reporters Zhang Wuyue and Lu Yuchen) On the 28th, the National Gymnastics Championships held in Jinan, Shandong entered the last competition day. Olympic champion Zou Jingyuan played steadily and won gold in his strong event, men’s parallel bars. Fujian teenager Qiu Qiyuan won the women’s balance beam championship and won the third individual event of this competition.

In the women’s balance beam event, 16-year-old Qiu Qiyuan finally won the championship with a score of 14.900. This is her third individual event in this competition, and she has won gold for three consecutive days. Zhang Qingying of the Zhejiang team and Ou Yushan of the Guangdong team ranked second and third respectively.

Men’s parallel bars is the strong point of Olympic champion Zou Jingyuan. In the final of the day, he played steadily and completed a set of movements with a high degree of completion, scoring 15.966 points, and won the gold medal with a relatively large advantage. Yin Dexing of the Jiangsu team and Zhang Boheng of the Hunan team won the second and third place respectively.

Zhang Boheng won gold in the men’s horizontal bar event. This is his second individual event after the men’s individual all-around event. Hunan teammate Liao Jialei won the runner-up, and Sichuan team’s Li Hongyan won the third.

In other events, Zhou Yaqin of the Hunan team withstood the pressure and scored 13.433 points, winning the women’s floor exercise gold medal with a slight advantage of 0.033 points. Chen Yilu beat the pack with 14.733 points and also won the men’s vault championship with a slight advantage.