【Computex 2023】Local Gaming Experience Brand New Cooler Master ORB X Multifunctional Gaming Chair- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- Tech Cars

Last year, Cooler Master announced the launch of a futuristic gaming chair with a sense of technology. A few days ago, the Cooler Master ORB X multifunctional gaming chair was finally launched. Just like the official introduction, the appearance of the gaming chair is very technological, with a spaceship-like exterior design, and users can install 3 monitors to achieve an immersive gaming experience. Read the article now to learn more about the product details!

Cooler Master ORB X gaming chair specification details:

The body color options are cosmic black and arctic white. The monitor stand can mount up to three 27-inch monitors. The cockpit is made of ABS resin (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), and the recliner is made of leather. However, everyone should pay attention to the maximum load of the gaming chair: single monitor: 8 kg, recommended size: 34 inches (curved surface & flat surface); three monitors: 18 kg, recommended size: 27 inches * 3 (curved surface & flat surface).

Cooler Master ORB X gaming chair price details:

Suggested retail price: US$15000 (approximately HK$120000)

Release date: Expected to be available in the third quarter

Source：Cooler Master