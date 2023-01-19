Earlier, the author tested vivo’s latest flagship phone X90 Pro+ for everyone. I didn’t expect that vivo Hong Kong would launch this series of licensed products in Hong Kong less than a month later. Kuaishou is Kuaishou, but the most flagship X90 Pro+ has not been launched, but only the civilian version of X90 and the flagship version of X90 Pro of Hong Kong Bank. I borrowed X90 Pro for a while, and now I will share with you how to use this camera Let’s see how the main flagship Android phone performs.

First-class feel and excellent one-handed control

The X90 Pro flagship mobile phone launched by vivo this time is actually 70% similar to the previous generation X80 Pro in appearance, but the matte back is changed to use the official “lychee pattern” imitation leather material, which feels better than the previous generation. It also looks more noble, and it won’t get fingerprints or dust. In addition, a large piece of tempered glass was added next to the lens of the previous generation, but the current generation is just a camera module with a rather protruding design, and the side is still made of imitation leather material on the back of the camera, making the look and feel of the camera back more unified. In terms of thickness, it is a little thicker than the previous generation, but the weight is a little bit lighter. There is not much difference in the hand feel. The double-curved back and hyperboloid screen of the current-generation X90 Pro make it easier for users to hold it with one hand. Both the machine and the controls are very comfortable, and there is no boundary feeling around the machine. The hand feeling of playing the machine with one hand is quite good, which is worthy of praise.

▲This is the packaging box of vivo’s latest flagship mobile phone X90 Pro launched in Hong Kong. The design is not much different from the previous generation.

▲Of course, the current generation still mainly uses Zeiss lenses, so there are related marks on the box.

▲As soon as you open the box, you will see the real body of X90 Pro.

▲Taking off the phone is the bottom layer. The thinner black paper box on the left contains a transparent plastic phone case (however, the X90 Pro uses an imitation leather back, which feels rather gluey when used), SIM card slot Take out the needle and instruction manual.

▲The larger black paper box on the right contains the USB-C cable and the original charging fire bull that supports 120W wired flash charging.

▲This is the real back of the X90 Pro. The author tested the black version, which is also the only color provided by Hong Kong Bank.

▲The back of the machine is made of “lychee pattern” imitation leather material, which is different from the tempered glass back of the previous generation with frosting.

▲Even the side of the lens no longer uses thick tempered glass, but also uses imitation leather materials, which not only looks more noble, but also feels better, and it is not easy to stick fingerprints and dust.

▲In addition, the back of the machine and the sides of the screen on the front of the machine also adopt the curved edge design.

▲There is no boundary around the machine.

▲One-handed mobile phone feels first-class.

▲It is also very comfortable to control, play and even type with one hand.

▲The fingerprint unlocking technology under the screen is used, but the unlocking position is too close to the bottom of the screen, and it does not adopt the large-area ultrasonic fingerprint technology under the screen like the X90 Pro+, so it will be difficult to unlock with a fingerprint when holding the phone with one hand.

▲Of course, users can use face unlocking instead, but it’s still the same sentence: the security level is never as good as fingerprint unlocking, and eventually you have to use a password to unlock.

▲ On the right side of the fuselage, there are switch keys and volume keys.

▲The bottom has a built-in speaker, USB-C slot and SIM card slot.

▲The interface design is not much different from previous vivo phones.

One-inch photosensitive element, the dark image of the main camera is cleaner

Vivo mobile phones, especially flagship models, have always focused on camera performance, and this generation of X90 Pro is no exception. The camera still uses the Zeiss lens used in the previous generation, but the main camera has become a 3-lens design, namely a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel portrait mirror and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It seems that the specification is much weaker than that of the previous generation, but in fact, the key main camera, the photosensitive element is enlarged to 1 inch. Compared with the previous generation, the photosensitive element is only 1/1.3 inch in size. The main camera of X90 Pro can absorb More light sources, especially in night scene shooting. Not only can dark spots show more details, noise suppression is also better, and even in a rather dark environment, I can still shoot with the X90 Pro. It’s a very good night scene photo, and the atmosphere of the photo is very similar to what the naked eye sees. For users who like to play night photography, taking pictures with it will really feel the “better” experience. In addition, the portrait lens has also added a few more Zeiss color effects, so that everyone can take better portrait photos, which is also worthy of praise. However, the performance of its ultra-wide-angle lens is only average. Compared with the previous generation, this generation does not have a telephoto lens, which also makes people shoot distant objects with less clarity than the previous generation. This shortcoming is more visible when shooting at night. People who like telephoto Users should pay attention.

▲The words “professional photography” are still marked on the top of the camera, which shows that the X90 Pro is still the main shooting function.

▲The current generation X90 Pro still uses Zeiss lenses, equipped with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel portrait mirror, both of which use Zeiss lenses, and the photosensitive element of the main camera has been increased to 1 inch. The X90 Pro is still equipped with an ultra-wide-angle lens, but the pixels are greatly reduced to only 12 million. Compared with the previous generation, it has a periscope telephoto lens, which is a pity.

▲The lens still adopts a relatively protruding design, which makes it difficult to place the mobile phone flat on the table.

▲As for the front mirror, it adopts a perforated design, which is located in the center of the top of the screen and supports up to 32-megapixel selfie photos.

▲The camera interface is still the usual vivo design. In addition, if you want to use the color of the Zeiss mirror, you can click the ZEISS button on the left column, and the color will be relatively lighter and more natural.

▲ Also because there is no built-in telephoto lens, the telephoto can only go to 40x digital zoom at most.

▲X90 Pro still has a professional mode, which allows users to adjust more parameters for shooting photos, and also supports shooting SuperRAW format photos, which is convenient for post-production.

▲The above two photos were also taken with the main camera lens. The first one uses vivo’s own color, while the second one uses Zeiss color. You can clearly see the color used by Zeiss, and the color is lighter Naturally, the sense of MSG is obviously much less, and the dark areas seem to be brighter, and more details can be seen without zooming in. But in terms of clarity, the performance of the two is about the same.

▲As for shooting with the ultra-wide-angle lens, the daytime performance is not bad, there will be no obvious deformation at the edge, and the image clarity is also high, which is ideal.

▲Although the telephoto lens has been taken away, the author still initially tested the telephoto capability of the X90 Pro. You can see that when the 2x telephoto is used, the performance is still very clear; and when the 40x digital zoom is used for the telephoto, the photo is still clear Explain the subject of the shooting, so it can be seen that although there is no telephoto lens, the effect of the X90 Pro is still good for telephoto during the day.

▲ Going to shoot at night, you can see that the photosensitive element has been enlarged from the previous generation 1/1.3 inch to the present generation 1 inch X90 Pro. The night shot photos are indeed very clean, and the dark positions can still show a lot of details, and the noise is suppressed The effect is also very good, the color and brightness are similar to those seen by the naked eye, and the overall performance is very good.

▲However, if you shoot at night with a super wide-angle lens (the first picture), or take a 2x telephoto shot with the main camera lens (the second picture), you will see that the effect is significantly worse than when you shoot during the day, and the photo will not be zoomed in. Browsing is actually fine, but if you zoom in and browse carefully, you will see that the noise suppression is only average, and the clarity has also declined.

▲Of course, if you want to take better night photos, you can theoretically use the night scene mode to shoot.

▲However, the author conducted a test in the night scene mode and found that it was not very helpful for shooting ultra-wide-angle photos and telephoto photos.

▲But the photosensitive element is increased to one inch, which is still useful, that is, you can hold the mobile phone to take pictures of the light tracks of the car track, or take photos of the starry sky or the moon.

▲The clouds on the night of the author’s test were extremely thick, and it was difficult for everyone to test the shooting effects of the starry sky and the moon. However, the photos taken with the X90 Pro in hand were quite good.

▲In addition, compared with the normal photo mode (the first picture), when shooting indoor objects in night scene mode in a darker environment, you can also see the original color of the object, and the performance is not bad (if you don’t mind the obvious noise).

▲However, in an environment with sufficient brightness, the effect of shooting objects with the main camera indoors is still quite good.

▲In addition, if you want to take a real 50-megapixel photo, you need to use the high-pixel mode to take it. Since only the main camera can support 50 million pixels, only the main camera can be used for shooting.

▲Shooting with the 1x main camera during the day, if you don’t zoom in, the effects of the normal mode (the first picture) and the high-resolution mode (the second picture) are actually not obvious.

▲But when you zoom in, you will see that the photos taken in high-resolution mode (right) can still maintain high definition after zooming in (visible from the text on the road sign), while the photos taken in normal mode (left) have text The effect of melting has been shown, and the clarity is obviously insufficient.

▲As for the same use of 1x main camera, shooting night scenes in normal mode (first picture) and high-pixel mode (second picture), you can see that the color saturation of high-pixel mode is obviously higher, but the two do not zoom in If so, the clarity is about the same.

▲However, when you zoom in on the photo, you will see that the resolution of the photo taken in high-resolution mode (right) is still good, but in the photo taken in normal mode (left), the edge of the building is obviously a bit blurred.

▲The author uses the main camera to take a 2x telephoto, and everyone will see that even if the photo is not enlarged, the resolution of the high-pixel mode (second picture) is obviously higher than that of the normal mode (first picture).

▲When the photo is zoomed in, the difference between normal mode (left) and high pixel mode (right) becomes more obvious.

The screen specification has dropped but the performance is still good

As for the display, although the vivo X90 Pro still uses the same 6.78-inch AMOLED screen as the previous generation, the resolution is reduced to 2800 x 1260. Although it can still support the 120Hz screen refresh rate, it is after all a lower grade (supported by the processor). limited), in fact, a little disappointed. However, if you don’t compare it with the previous generation, the screen performance of the X90 Pro is actually quite good. Apart from the natural color orientation, the display resolution is still quite high. In addition, since the AMOLED material is still used, the brightness is still sufficient, and the content displayed on the screen can be clearly seen even in daylight, and the viewing angle is also very wide. So in terms of overall performance, the screen of the X90 Pro is still good.

▲The screen of vivo X90 Pro still adopts the 6.78-inch design of the previous generation, and also still uses AMOLED material.

▲The screen still adopts a hyperboloid design, and also uses a very small screen frame.

▲Although the screen update rate can still support 120Hz, the resolution is lower than the previous generation, only 2800 x 1260, because the processor does not support higher resolution.

▲ As a vivo mobile phone, X90 Pro naturally still supports its own visual effect enhancement function. As long as the relevant video browsing app is turned on, it can make the color and contrast better when playing videos.

▲In addition, the screen update rate supports up to 120Hz. The author has tested that when browsing the web, even if the page is flipped quickly, the fine characters can still be clearly seen, which shows that the browsing fluency is indeed very high.

▲Although the screen specifications are a little bit inferior to the previous generation, the display effect is still very good, the text display is still clear and sharp, the color is natural when playing videos, and the contrast between light and dark is also done well, and there is no obvious drop in perception.

▲Because the AMOLED screen material is used, the viewing angle is still very high, and there is no decrease in display quality and brightness when viewed from the side.

▲vivo has always pursued sound quality, so on the X90 Pro, users can still use the built-in Hi-Fi chip even if they use the streaming platform to enjoy music, and the sound quality has also been significantly improved.

The performance of the MTK processor is not reduced

Finally, in terms of hardware configuration, the previous generation X80 Pro still uses Qualcomm’s flagship processor, but for the current generation X90 Pro, it officially uses MTK’s Dimensity 9200 processor, coupled with the Mali-G715-Immortalis MC11 image processing chip , 12GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage space, although it is also the flagship level, but in fact, it has been known in different reports that MTK Dimensity 9200 is always better than Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (X90 Pro+ uses this processing device) is slightly inferior, especially in image processing (ISP). Among the flagship mobile phones that focus on camera performance, the author is quite puzzled to abandon the better-performing Qualcomm S8 Gen 2 and use the MTK Dimensity 9200 instead. However, if you don’t place too much emphasis on processor horsepower and ISP performance, the vivo X90 Pro with MTK processor is still enough to meet most of your daily needs. As for the use time, the author has tried it initially. After a full charge, it will not be a big problem to use it for a day or even two days under normal use. In addition, it also supports Hong Kong’s 5G network, in other words, it is also possible to use it as the main machine.

▲ vivo X90 Pro has a built-in MTK Dimensity 9200 processor, Mali-G715-Immortalis MC11 image processing chip, 12GB RAM, 256GB built-in storage space and pre-loaded Android 13 operating system.

▲The author first tested the processor performance of the X90 Pro with Geekbench 5. Although the single-core and multi-core computing results also scored 1,380 points and 4,270 points, which belong to the flagship mobile phone level, but compared to the X90 Pro+ that used Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the previous test The results (single-core: 1,444 points; multi-core: 5,084 points), are still significantly behind.

▲The author used 3DMark’s Wild Life Extreme to test the built-in image processing chip of the X90 Pro. How well it performs when playing the machine, it can be seen from the above picture that it scored 3,678 points, which is similar to that of the X90 Pro+.

▲The author used 3DMark’s Wild Life and Wild Life Extreme to conduct a stress test to simulate whether the X90 Pro can still maintain a good performance when playing for a long time. The results show that the difference between the highest and the lowest scores is actually quite far. Compared with the X90 Pro+ in this respect The high stability of the Adreno 740 seems to be a bit worse.

▲The author used A1 SD Bench to test the read and write speeds of the X90 Pro’s built-in storage space. The results showed that the read and write speeds were 1045.05MB/s and 543.85MB/s, respectively. Compared with the X90 Pro+ used The UFS4.0 storage space, X90 Pro is also a little bit inferior.

▲Finally, the author tested the overall system performance of the X90 Pro with AnTuTu evaluation, PCMark for Android Job 3.0 and Geekbench 5 – Vulkan. The results were 1,222,458 points, 11,662 points and 9,133 points respectively. Of course, this performance is definitely the flagship The results of the high-end mobile phone also prove that it is more than enough to be used as the main machine, whether it is used for daily general applications or even for playing games. However, when the X90 Pro+ was tested before, the three tests scored 1,272,920 points, 11,766 points and 9,163 points respectively. , as the cheaper X90 Pro+ but with higher performance, the X90 Pro Hong Kong is obviously being compared.

▲The vivo X90 Pro has a built-in 4,870mAh capacity battery. The author has tested that under normal usage conditions, the power is actually quite sufficient, and it is basically not a big problem to use it for more than a day.

▲Of course, it also comes with a Fire Bull that supports 120W wired flash charging, and wireless charging also supports 50W flash charging. As long as you have a charger with the corresponding voltage output, fast charging is not a big problem.

▲ vivo X90 Pro is still the flagship mobile phone, and of course it also supports Hong Kong’s 5G network.

▲The SIM card slot can be seen to support 2 physical SIM cards, and also supports dual 5G functions.

▲In addition, users can also change the secondary SIM to use eSIM, which makes users more flexible when using dual cards.

▲The author put the 5G SIM card of China Mobile Hong Kong into the X90 Pro, and tested the speed with speedtest in Shatian. As a result, the download and upload speeds were recorded at 107Mbps and 41.3Mbps respectively, which is quite ideal.

Summary: The overall performance is good and the cost performance is fatal

All in all, the overall performance of the X90 Pro flagship phone launched by vivo this time is pretty good, but compared with the previous generation, there are not many new interesting features. The specification has been weakened. Although the night camera performance is still very good, it has not reached an amazing level after all. The most important thing is that its price is as high as $8,688. Although it is not too much compared with the flagship Android phones of the same level on the market, the overall performance is one or two levels higher than that of the vivo X90 Pro+, which has higher specifications but is cheaper. , In contrast, the price/performance ratio of the Hong Kong Bank X90 Pro is indeed a bit low. You must know that the parallel import X90 Pro+ uses the Qualcomm S8 Gen 2 processor and has a built-in periscope telephoto lens. The official price of the X90 Pro is that it has better performance and a higher level than it, and it is also installed in Google services. It is really unwise to import the X90 Pro+ without difficulty.

