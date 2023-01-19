Clear the customs and come to Hong Kong to celebrate the New Year

Shatin New Town Plaza One-stop Shopping and Entertainment New Experience

Gathering 500 internationally renowned makeup and fashion brands gathered department stores, electrical appliances and Michelin restaurants

Unique check-in and experience

Tourists are rewarded with free shopping vouchers worth 1,000 yuan to redeem Ocean Park admission tickets and 5,000 yuan beauty coupons

As the largest along the East Rail Line, it only takes 30 minutes from Futian Port to ShatianNew Town Plaza, Sha Tin, Hong Kong, together with the adjacent HomeSquare, covers an area of ​​200,000 square meters in total, bringing together 500 of the most complete fashion and beauty brands, fashion, home furnishing, and parent-child brands. It has always been one of the important landmarks that customers must visit when shopping. Coinciding with the customs clearance between the Mainland and Hong Kong, New Town Plaza spent more than HK$10 million on Spring Festival promotions and tourist discounts during the New Year holiday. It is a tourist attraction, so you can check in and have fun. In addition, the Garfield New Year Market is held to attract tourists in all directions.





Ms. Xu Jiawen, Deputy General Manager of the Leasing Department of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Co., Ltd. said: “Cooperating with the customs clearance policy, Shatian New Town Plaza is the largest building along the East Rail Line.shopping landmark, actively optimize the on-site and off-site facilities, improve the tenant mix and promote wave-to-wave activities, strengthen the operating concept of entertainment new retail, and take care of the needs of tourists visiting Hong Kong in an all-round way to attract passenger flow. As the Lunar New Year holiday is approaching, Shatin New Town Plaza invested HK$10 million in a series of tourist promotion activities. It is expected that the number of people and business volume will increase by 15% and 20% compared with the same period last year. “





Customized gift packs welcome customs clearance, HK$1,000 cash coupons and one-stop discounts for hotels and merchants

To welcome tourists back to the mall, Shatin New Town Plaza has specially launched a HK$1,000 customs clearance spree. The gift package coupons include HK$1,000 cash coupons that can be applied to brands in the mall, covering fashion, beauty, jewelry and watches, international catering and Play Park Play experience; and when tourists spend a specified amount, they can also give tourists Octopus, shopping mall cash gift cards and Ocean Park tickets and other entertainment gifts with full points. As one of the shopping malls in Hong Kong with the most complete range of beauty and personal care brands, New Town Plaza also offers ace product package discounts with international beauty brands such as Estee Lauder Group, L’Oreal Group, Dior and other beauty brands, and has prepared a 100% rebate beauty Makeup shopping privileges, travelers who spend HK$5,000 or more at designated beauty merchants will receive a 100% rebate of HK$5,000 gift certificates, so as to make tourists return home full of rewards! Passengers who plan to stay in Hong Kong for a few days can also book rooms at Royal Metropolis Hotel or Royal Plaza Hotel at preferential prices through New Town Plaza’s WeChat account, and at the same time receive HK$1,000 shopping vouchers from shopping malls, providing one-stop food, play, shopping and accommodation discounts, all-round Covering what travelers need!

Sha Tin New Town Plaza will create a “Flower. Group. Clusters” Chinese New Year installation” this Chinese New Year. With the theme of the sea of ​​flowers, the popular and top-notch Fendai Bobo, Cherry Blossom Forest, Hydrangea and Rapeseed Fields are moved When you go to the shopping mall, there is a 4-meter-high cute rabbit installation, which means that everyone will show off the “rabbit” in the new year, and the flowers will bloom and prosper. At the same time, the “Garfield Chinese New Year Bazaar” with childishness and full marks was launched, with many funny and cute Garfield check-in scenes and the introduction of new Garfield boutiques to capture the hearts of fans. In addition, during the spring period, we also launched cherry blossom themed rooms, cherry blossom afternoon tea and fun packages with Royal Capital Hotel for reservations.





Introduce new stores to provide a variety of merchants to choose from. Set up a 4-meter wisteria flower tunnel and a 3-meter-high Shiba Inu check-in booth

New Town Plaza has been optimizing the tenant mix of the shopping mall and providing various ingenious facilities in order to bring infinite surprises and new experiences to customers. In terms of stores, many overseas Jianglong and online celebrity stores have also entered, including: Matsumoto Kiyoshi, a super-popular drug store chain in Japan, Bath and Body Works, the first large-scale American personal care chain store in Hong Kong, and Jianglong Tempus Luodian Tempura Makino, Malaysian gourmet Su Ma Su Ma, Japanese-Western fusion Café “QUE” awarded as one of the Top 100 Tables 2022 restaurants in the annual gourmet guide, honbo, which was selected as one of the best burgers in the world, and Michelin for 4 consecutive years Recommended Vietnamese restaurant Brass Spoon, Yunji Punch Card and Hong Kong and Macau Michelin-starred gourmet brands “Lee’s Cuisine”, “Crown Restaurant”, “Taste Xi Claypot Side Dishes”, “Dali Laiji Pork Chop Bun”, “North Point Egg Waffles” The “spicy food stall” is very worth a try.

In addition to the Snoopy’s Happy World theme park, which allows customers to check in with the protagonists of “Peanuts” as a souvenir, and free motorized boat rides, the latest entertainment and retail experience hotspot – Play Park; a total of 6,000 square meters, including 14 brands, Including the first overseas flagship store from Singapore’s largest parent-child entertainment center “Kiztopia”, Kiztopia store has 15 play areas including two-storey slides, a large wave pool, creative role-playing rooms, and multiple challenging obstacles Games, trampoline, etc., children can enjoy fun and beneficial game experience; there is also “Happy World” which is popular and loved by adults and children, “Yum Me Play” which provides hundreds of XR exploratory experiences, etc.; It is also equipped with “0.9144M”, which is popular with Wenqing for tufting art and carpet gun workshops, and “LOST”, which is an escape room.





On the outdoor platform on the 5th floor of the shopping mall, there is also a new check-in theme park, Fun Park, which provides multiplePunch scene, including the dreamy “Wisteria Tunnel” with 4-meter-long flower spikes falling romantically, “Say Cheese luminous wall”, and “Giant Light and Shadow Cheese Stand”, you can take fresh online photos from any angle at any time. In addition, the outdoor platform on the first floor has also created a new upgraded version of the Pet Paradise, which not only has a 3-meter-high giant Shiba Inu for punching cards, but also pet amusement facilities. It is also very enjoyable to watch small animals running and playing in the park.





Visit surrounding tourist attractions to gain an in-depth understanding of Hong Kong culture

The attractions around Sha Tin are also very worthwhile for tourists to visit. If you have a strong interest in Hong Kong’s local culture, you must visit the nearbyHong Kong Heritage MuseumTour, visit the Jin Yong Museum to explore the martial arts world written by the famous martial arts novelist, and then go to the exhibition of the martial arts superstar Bruce Lee, appreciate the life story and take a photo with the 3.5-meter-high Bruce Lee classic side kick statue! If you want to experience the feelings of Sha Tin in Hong Kong, you must not miss riding a bicycle on the Shing Mun River and enjoying the beautiful sunset.

