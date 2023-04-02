Since the iOS 16 lock screen has added a depth of field effect, it is possible to achieve the iPhone depth of field mode effect. In the past, Mr. Crazy shared the iPhone depth-of-field wallpaper download tool, which allows you to download and apply various depth-of-field wallpapers for free. If you still can’t find a unique iPhone lock screen picture, don’t worry, this article selects 20 iOS 16 depth-of-field wallpaper pictures for you, each background picture has a unique style and effect.

if you don’t knowHow to Enable iOS 16 Lock Screen Depth of Field Effectfunction, you can first learn about “How to use iPhone Depth of Field Mode” through another operation tutorial? Teach you how to realize the depth-of-field effect of locked screen”.

If you want to download the iPhone lock screen depth of field wallpaper, just click on the wallpaper link below to get the original high-quality image file, long press the wallpaper image on the iPhone and select “save to photo“, you can directly save the depth-of-field wallpaper to the iOS 16 photo album.

iPhone Depth of Field Wallpaper: Dark Night Moriyama｜Black Castle

iPhone Depth of Field Wallpaper: Sunflower｜Golden Dragon

It is recommended that this tablecloth can be used with “Self-made iPhone Hermès Unlocking Tablecloth Style Teaching”.

iPhone Depth of Field Wallpaper: Mountain Landscape｜Snow Mountains

iPhone Depth of Field Wallpaper: Fisherman Day and Night｜Coastal Landscape

iPhone Depth of Field Wallpaper: Assassin’s Creed｜Mountain Country

iPhone Depth of Field Wallpaper: The Gate of Time and Space｜Minions go down the gutter

iPhone Depth of Field Wallpaper: Astronaut | Mario

iPhone Depth of Field Wallpaper: Girl Background | Batman

iPhone Depth of Field Wallpaper: Horses Running｜Dinosaur Portraits

iPhone Depth of Field Wallpaper: Cute Rabbit｜Spiderman

