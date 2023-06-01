【Test】Photoshop combined with AI tool Firefly three major image generation functions preemptive trial play- ezone.hk – Teaching Evaluation- Application Cheats

Adobe recently launched an update to Photoshop 24.5, and the most amazing news is the integration of the AI ​​tool Firefly into the beta version of Photoshop. Users can now remove the original scene or objects by inputting commands, or generate backgrounds and objects in blank areas to replace the original objects. Existing Photoshop or Creative Cloud subscribers can download and try it now.

New function of Firefly AI 01. Input commands to add realistic images

The first function to be introduced is to arbitrarily generate images in the specified range through “Generative Fill”. If the user wants to add the desired object to a specific place in the background, he can also use “Generative Fill” to select the area to be added and enter the text command to generate it. There are 3 more options for generating images, and the effect is equally realistic.

Test A.) Change background- prompt : sunny day in japan

Change the background- prompt : sunny day in japan (original image)





Test B.) Change clothes- prompt : a white tee

iii.) Additives – prompt : a flying eagle

Firefly AI’s new function 02. Space expansion and automatic background generation

The second function to be introduced is that Firefly AI automatically generates the background without additional instructions when the user increases the image space. “Generative Fill” can generate an extension on the image based on the blank space added by the user based on the original image. The effect is quite realistic, and it does not require the user to spend time inputting instructions, and it is done with one click!

Firefly AI new function 03. Object removal system

The third function is that “Remove Tool” can remove objects in the image, and automatically fill in the removed blank space through AI calculation. After trying it out, the editor thinks that the new function is quite effective for removing small objects. However, if you want to remove a large group of people, I am afraid this function may not satisfy you.

