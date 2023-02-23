Joshua Ortega isn’t a household name like Cliff Bleszinski, but he still played a vital role in making Gears of War the titan it is today . He wrote the story for Gears of War 2, co-authored the story and narrative level design for Gears of War 3, and wrote comic books based on the franchise.

Now it looks like he’s back to working on Gears of War again.Out of the blue, Ortega retweeted an old thread about his Gears of War resume, while adding: “It’s started again!While it seems obvious what he meant, it wasn’t official confirmation when fans asked himIs it “Back to Gears of War?” when OrtegaanswerSay “Hmmm…⚡️⚡️⚡️”— which means he didn’t deny it.

With recent rumors that Gears 6 was being pushed forward after a Coalition project was canceled, it’s a reasonable guess that one of the most important writers from the original trilogy is back to continue the story about the brutal war against Sharia.