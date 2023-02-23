This year’s No. 1 Central Document stated that “we should pay close attention to ensuring the stable production and supply of grain and important agricultural products”, and emphasized ensuring that the national grain output will remain above 1.3 trillion catties. Right now, all localities are grabbing the farming season and going all out to ensure spring agricultural production.

CCTV reporter Chen Bo: This is the 10,000-mu rice demonstration base in Shuangfu Village, Yuanjiang City, Hunan Province. Green manure crops are grown in the field. Large grain growers are using rotary tillers to turn them back to the field to fertilize the soil. Lay the foundation for this year’s early rice planting.

Xu Changjin, a large grain grower in Shuangfu Village, Yuanjiang City, Hunan Province: Returning green manure crops to the field can increase soil organic matter and nitrogen fertilizer content, and reduce the amount of chemical fertilizers used for the next round of crops by more than 20%.

At present, spring plowing preparations in various parts of Guangdong are being carried out in an orderly manner, and the planting area of ​​early rice is expected to reach 14 million mu. In the 30,000-mu ecological high-quality silk seedling rice industrial park in Conghua District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, early rice seedling cultivation has begun. This year, industrial seedling cultivation has been promoted on a large scale to improve the quality of rice seedlings.

CCTV reporter Li Lin:This is the seedling raising center of the ecological high-quality silk seedling rice industrial park in Conghua District, Guangzhou. Behind me, automatic equipment is spreading the seed seedling soil evenly on the seedling trays in proportion. Substrate filling, water spraying and wetting, and sowing and soil covering are all done automatically. An assembly line can raise 700 to 800 seedlings per hour.

Tan Zengwei, a technical expert at the Seedling Cultivation Center of Simiao Rice Industrial Park, Conghua District, Guangzhou City: This rice planting assembly line operation only needs 5 people, and can sow 400 acres a day, which is 100 times more efficient than traditional labor. 800 trays can transplant about 50 mu to 60 mu of rice seedlings, and provide standard rice seedlings.

This year’s Central Document No. 1 proposes to further promote soybean and oil production capacity improvement projects. In Santai County, Mianyang, Sichuan, in order to increase the area and efficiency of soybeans, the local area seized the agricultural season and started planting spring corn in an orderly manner. At the same time, the furrows and ridges were arranged and the spacing was kept to prepare for the interplanting of soybeans in the summer sowing season.

Liu Ping, a large grower in Santai County, Mianyang, Sichuan Province: A reserved row is reserved between every two rows of corn to interplant soybeans. Soybeans will be planted in May. Now corn is interplanted with soybeans, and the increase may be about 400 yuan per mu.

The 2023 National List of Key Enterprises for Guaranteeing the Supply of Agricultural Materials Released

Yesterday (February 22), the All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives announced the 2023 key enterprises for ensuring the supply of agricultural materials, with a total of 180 enterprises, an increase of 30 from last year.

The All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives requires that the entire system be linked up and down, and that agricultural materials be supplied online and offline simultaneously. Strengthen the procurement and transportation of agricultural materials, establish an emergency distribution mechanism for agricultural materials in rural areas, and deliver agricultural materials to grass-roots retail outlets as soon as possible to ensure immediate distribution of agricultural materials. At the same time, it is necessary to ensure that prices are basically stable, product quality is guaranteed, and spring plowing production needs are guaranteed.

Grass-roots agricultural material management outlets all over the country

CCTV reporter Jiang Shulin: This is the big data center of China‘s agricultural materials cloud platform. Behind me is the distribution network of agricultural materials supply. From a broad perspective, there are many agricultural materials production, logistics bases and Transportation docks; From a small point of view, these shining spots are more than 20,000 grass-roots agricultural material management outlets across the country, ensuring that the agricultural materials needed by farmers are delivered to their doorsteps in the first time.

The supply and marketing system provides services without missing the farming season and grabs the progress

At present, more than 4,200 agricultural material management enterprises in the national supply and marketing cooperative system, more than 60,000 crop hospitals, and more than 17,000 technical service personnel for agricultural service centers have sunk to the production line, providing production trusteeship services, soil testing and formula fertilization , Unified defense and governance and other agricultural social services, to seize the progress and not miss the farming time.

Hao Yanling, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Agricultural Production Materials Group Co., Ltd.: Since the winter storage last year, Zhongnong Group has accumulated more than 7 million tons of chemical fertilizers, accounting for about 15% of the country’s total demand for spring farming. We deliver them in time through outlets across the country into the hands of farmers.

Multiple departments issued documents to ensure the fertilizer market demand during spring plowing

Recently, 14 departments including the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the National Supply and Marketing Cooperatives jointly issued a document, starting from the production, supply, storage, and sales of chemical fertilizers, to ensure the stability of the chemical fertilizer market during the spring plowing period, and to coordinate and solve the production problems of enterprises ; Railway, waterway, and land transportation dispatching are strong, fully meeting the needs of key fertilizers and fertilizers in areas where grain production is concentrated.

Long Wen, director of the Agricultural Materials and Cotton and Linen Bureau of the All-China Federation of Supply and Marketing Cooperatives: We will further increase the intensity of fertilizer preparation. It is estimated that our system will purchase more than 35 million tons of fertilizers and more than 300,000 tons of pesticides from production enterprises from January to April. Ensure that agricultural materials and fertilizers are not out of stock and kept in stock during spring plowing.

