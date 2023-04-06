Depending on the environment and title you’re playing in, you might use own input device , such as gamepads, arcade controllers, steering wheel controllers, flight sticks, keyboards, and mice.Among them, when playing games on the host machine, most people use the built-in genuine handle .Because it is “authentic”, so Excellent compatibility the connection is smooth, the delay is small, and there is no pressure to use, but because it is an accessory there are very few things that can be customized, Make a great impression. on the other hand, third party Controllers are equipped with rear buttons and multifunction controllers that can adjust the input width of sticks and triggers are being sold, but It’s hard to keep it the way it is.it’s official .Recently, various manufacturers have officially released Controllers for Professionals , you can customize the details, and you can also expand the buttons. Xbox” Xbox Elite Wireless Controller “Arguably the first mover. Besides the latest” Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 “Also, the separately sold “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core” is also on sale, which is perfect for the second one, but ” Xbox Elite Wireless Controller” Series 2-Core ” will be New colors of red and blue release!

Hot red and cool blue are available now!

“Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2-Core” Red Blue Xbox cable

red and blue will beReleased Tuesday, April 25, 2023 as a new color for the “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core”!microsoft store etc.Resellers have already started booking.The white that has already been released is expected to retail at 14,278 yen (tax included), whileThe estimated retail price for red and blue is 16,478 yen (tax included).The difference between the two is minimal, if you will!Those who already own the “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2” canshared accessories, so the secondary backup is still good, you can match different accessories and settings according to the situation, and it is good to use it correctly.OriginallyAn advanced handle that can be configured in detail through the “Xbox Accessories App”so it is easy to use even without parts, and if you want to customize, you can use ” Complete Component Pack” ” is sold separately. So when the time comes, you can buy it! Like the white version, the “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller” series is on saleIn the early stage, there is often a situation of panic buying, If you want to start, make an appointment as soon as possible! Check out Xbox Wire for details, and head to the Microsoft Store to pre-order!