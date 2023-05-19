With 100% of Viasat Group, Targa Telematics expands

Targa Telematics strengthens its leadership in the Italian market and accelerates its expansion in Europe, bringing its technologies to the market for increasingly international projects

Following the approval of the Antitrust Authority in Italy and Spain and the successful completion of the Golden Power procedure in Italy,Targa Telematics Spa – tech company specializing in the development of IoT solutions and digital platforms for connected mobility – announces that it has finalized the closing of the acquisition of 100% of Viasat Group SpaItalian excellence in satellite and IoT security services that integrates advanced telematic technologies to guarantee the complete safety of vehicles and their occupants.

This operation gives rise to one of the main global players in the Internet of Things and in the development of digital solutions and services for connected mobilitycharacterized by a strong presence in eight key European countries – Italy, Portugal, Spain, France, England, Belgium, Poland, and Romania – to which is also added a company in Chile.

Targa Telematics welcomes Viasat Group

Thanks to the acquisition of Viasat Group, Targa Telematics – an Italian company already operating abroad with direct offices in England, Spain, France and Portugal – will further strengthen its leadership in the Italian market with a’acceleration of its expansion in Europe immediately bringing to the market a range of innovative technologies in the context of global projects.

As part of these projects of international scale, Targa Telematics will be able to leverage a fort dedicated local support in different countries to better serve its customers, mostly multinational groups active in the mobility sector but also in other market sectors.

And it strengthens the global positioning in IoT and smart mobility

“Viasat Group is an example of virtuous entrepreneurship that allows us to make a important leap in terms of size, foreign presence and extension of our presence on some key market segments. Crucial elements to continue to strengthen our competitive positioning and offer customers an unprecedented range of services in the field of smart mobility for increasingly international projects – said Nicola De Mattia, CEO of Targa Telematics – This is the first operation of significant dimensions completed by operators in the sector in which we operate and goes in the direction of concrete consolidation of the market. The strong coordination between the teams and the synergies that will be created in terms of skills and latest generation technologies, will allow us to reaffirm once again our role as principal players in the development of the mobility of the future”.