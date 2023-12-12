Isn’t NVIDIA your first choice?Foreign media takes stock of the 5 best affordable graphics cards in 2023

“Top 5 Affordable Graphics Cards for 2023”

As the end of the year approaches, many people are gearing up to upgrade their computers with their bonuses or lucky money. For gamers in particular, the GPU graphics card is a crucial component. With a limited budget, it can be challenging to choose the most cost-effective graphics card. However, foreign media “XDA-Developers” has recently compiled a list of the 5 best affordable graphics cards for 2023, making it easier for users to get the strongest performance without breaking the bank.

Surprisingly, the most recommended product by “XDA-Developers” is not from NVIDIA, but rather the Radeon RX 6650 XT from AMD. According to comments, this graphics card can deliver smooth high frame rate images at 1080p and 1440p resolutions, and is equipped with 8GB RAM. In terms of performance, it is seen as a more affordable option compared to the Nvidia RTX 4060 in the mid-range market.

For those who have a 1080p resolution screen, the old AMD Radeon RX 6600 is also a highly recommended option. Despite being on the market for two years, it is still considered a very attractive option at a price range of around US$200 (approximately 6,294 yuan), making it the best value graphics card for 2023 according to “XDA-Developers”.

For users who prioritize the DLSS and ray tracing technology provided by NVIDIA, “XDA-Developers” has named ASUS’s Dual GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card as the most worthwhile NVIDIA graphics card for this year.

Aside from these top recommendations, “XDA-Developers” also suggests considering the Intel Arc A750 8G Limited Edition and AMD Radeon RX 6700. The Intel Arc A750 8G Limited Edition stands out for its affordability and support for AV1 encoding, while the AMD Radeon RX 6700 is the go-to choice for achieving the best FPS at 1080p resolution.

For those looking for a comprehensive list of the best affordable graphics cards for 2023, “XDA-Developers” has provided valuable insights to make the decision-making process easier for gamers and computer enthusiasts alike.

Share this: Facebook

X

