Technology

by admin
The Washington Justice ended up having a rather disappointing Overwatch League season as it failed to qualify for the playoffs despite a lot of talent. Needless to say, this will lead to some organizational changes, the first of which is the general manager position, where Aaron “PRE” Heckman will step down in favor of new opportunities in 2023.

As the team noted in the announcement,“Today we thank @PRE_owl for exploring new opportunities for the 2023 season. The statement continued: “Aaron has been with the Justice since our first year and we will always be grateful for his endless dedication, hard work and dedication to the Justice. .

PRE also added some color to the decision on Twitter.

“I have decided not to return to justice for the 2023 season. Thanks to all the fans, players and staff who have worked with me, we are trying to be successful no matter what.

PRE added: “I’m very proud of what we’ve accomplished in our 3 years on the justices… showcasing in Australia, rebuilding the wonder playoffs mid-season, finding interesting sponsors, working with local schools, and illustrating making the league tough Worthy career.

Finally, he said,hope”Not a complete goodbye, but more like“see you soon”.

As for who the justices will appoint to fill the GM position, that remains to be determined.

