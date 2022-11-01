CCTV news: After five years of development, the CIIE has become the world‘s first launch place for new products, the first place for cutting-edge technologies, and the first place for innovative services. This year, the six major exhibition areas of the 5th CIIE will display hundreds of new products, new technologies and new services.

The food and agricultural products exhibition area has the largest number of exhibitors and the most extensive sources. The main seed industries and the four major grain merchants are all participating in the exhibition. This year, a new crop seed industry area is also established. The auto exhibition area has set up a commercial vehicle section for the first time, focusing on the low-carbon transformation of the automobile industry, and many brands will exhibit new new energy vehicles.

Sun Chenghai, Deputy Director of China International Import Expo Bureau: A new artificial intelligence area will be set up in the technical equipment exhibition area, and an immersive experience area will be set up, covering seven application scenarios such as sports, office, industry, education, art, catering, and entertainment; optimize digital industrial automation Special areas, energy low-carbon and environmental protection technology areas, focus on displaying cutting-edge technologies and high-end equipment.

The consumer goods exhibition area focuses on the three major directions of “new” life, “cool” technology, and “most” trend, to create a gathering place for world brands and a leading place for international trends. For the first time, the world‘s top 15 pharmaceutical giants gathered in the medical device and health care exhibition area, and the world‘s top ten medical device companies also made a collective appearance, especially in the fields of radiotherapy, genetic testing, in vitro diagnosis, medical imaging, life science, kidney therapy and other sub-sectors. Professional and highly concentrated.

Sun Chenghai, Deputy Director of China International Import Expo Bureau: The service trade exhibition area focuses on the theme of “helping the development of digital trade and creating a green and low-carbon future”. ), and also added a new category of entertainment games.

Norway, Switzerland, Brazil, Indonesia and other countries have added a number of new exhibition organizers to join the Expo for the first time, and Germany, Denmark, New Zealand and other countries have organized many “specialized, special and new” small and medium-sized enterprises to participate in the exhibition. This year’s CIIE will feature hundreds of new products, new technologies and new services, many of which will be world premieres, Asian premieres, and China premieres.

