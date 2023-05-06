If you are looking for a new cell phone tariff without a smartphone, Logitel has just the right offer for you. You get an Allnet and SMS flat rate as well as 10 GB LTE in the Vodafone network and an additional 50 euro bonus if you take your phone number with you. We have the details for you.

Logitel: Allnet flat rates with up to 14 GB at a bargain price

Really good tariff deals in the Vodafone network are rare. It is all the more gratifying when a cheap offer turns up. At Logitel you are currently getting the “Flat L” tariff from Allmobil for 7,99 Euro per month and without connection price (view offer at Logitel). The tariff includes an Allnet and SMS flat rate as well 10 GB LTE-Data volume in Vodafonenetwork and if you take your number with you, there is one 50 euros credit on top.



If 10 GB is not enough, you can alternatively get the “Flat XL” tariff with 14 GB data volume for 11.99 euros per month, but you pay a one-time provision fee of 9.99 euros here.

All important details of the tariffs at a glance:

Tariffname Allmobil Flat L Allmobil Flat XL data volume 10 GB 14 GB Basic fee per month 7,99 Euro 11,99 Euro network Vodafone (LTE up to 21.6 MBit/s) Allnet-/SMS-Flat Inklusive (EU-Roaming) minimum term 24 Fun deployment fee Free 9,99 Euro data automatic No Change bonus when you take your phone number with you 50 Euro

For whom is the SIM-only bargain in the Vodafone network worthwhile?

The Allmobil tariff is worthwhile for everyone who is looking for a cheap mobile phone tariff in the Vodafone network and has no problem with being tied to a provider for 24 months. In terms of price, the offer can hardly be beaten. However, you have to make compromises when it comes to the LTE speed. While 21.6 Mbit/s is perfectly adequate for surfing, streaming and all other common applications, there are many other SIM-only tariffs on the market that offer at least 50 Mbit/s in downloads. However, since they use the o2 network, the all-mobile offer is mainly aimed at those of you who prefer the Vodafone network.

