13 suspects for the sale of season tickets pir…

Illegal IPTVor hunk, everyone can call it what they want, the fact is that the phenomenon of piracy, particularly popular on Telegram channelssuffered a major blow today.

The Guardia di Finanza of Rome has in fact carried out a series of searches, including computer searches, on orders from the Milan prosecutor’s office, against 13 peopleincluding an Albanian resident in Germany, accused of having created and managed the social channels they offered illicit subscriptions to popular paid streaming platforms.

IPTV on Telegram: a turnover of 620,000 euros

The operation led to the seizure of “60 resources on the Telegram platform” and of a website used to promote the illegal activity. According to the authorities, the pirate phenomenon would have led to illicit income for over 620,000 eurosmoney obtained mainly through digital payments and cryptocurrencies.

According to the investigators, the suspects exploited a Telegram channel called “IPTV Empire” to put private customers in touch with the suppliers of pirated IPTV streams, spread through telematic networks. Customers paid subscriptions at very low prices (between 10 euros per month and 90 euros per year) to access television schedules, TV series and other paid content distributed via the internet by the main streaming platforms, without any authorization.

The allegations also include copyright infringement and damage to television broadcasters/streaming platforms.

