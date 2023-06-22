Government, Cdm crippled: the appointment of the commissioner in Emilia Romagna is postponed

Government, CDM on reconstruction and road safety postponed



Crippled Council of Ministers. The government meeting scheduled for today at 6pm was held but only to approve regional laws, of which three contested. The rules on post-disaster reconstruction and the road safety bill have been postponed until next Tuesday.

The postponement was necessary due to some personal commitments of Prime Minister Meloni (according to what is reported by Affaritaliani.it there would be no political problem). The possible appointment of the commissioner in Emilia Romagna has therefore been postponed.

